Barnett on Rampage podcast





Rampage's podcast is awesome. The content he cultivates by bringing in the the OGs of MMA creates a platform for awesome stories and a time machine like atmosphere. Almost every podcast of his I've watched has been a banger. Rampage has matured a lot and it seems like he's doing well. I'm happy for him. I hespect of heem.



Josh Barnett was the featured guest on this episode. They get into discussing running at the 20 min mark and Rampage says that Barnett would smoke him and Mayhem Miller on their long distance runs in Big Bear at high altitude. This was young athletic Rampage who was chiseled at LHW and young Miller who was a MW and WW.



Then Rampage challenged Barnett to sprints to see who was faster in short distances and Barnett smoked him at that too. Barnett says he was running 6 minute miles as a 260lb HW.



What an absolute animal Barnett was. Usually when you hear about HWs you don't hear about them getting credit for their speed. You always hear about how much faster LHWs and MWs are but when it comes to to elite HWs I don't think that's the case. I think someone like Tom Aspinal is faster than a lot of LHWs and some MWs.



I wonder which HWs today can do a 6 minute mile. I know Nemkov did 5 min mile as a LHW.