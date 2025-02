Local Plata said: I have never cared less about Anthony Smith's opinion on anything. Nobody needs to 'sound off' on how fucking stupid Bryce Mitchell is and how stupid and offensive what he said was. Click to expand...

Might be worth a watch. They had him on the show and TJ Dillashaw then went and called him a quitter. Rampage was pretty upset himself on that episode with the whole cast. TJ the CEO of EPO, who reckons he blood doped 1x because he was having a hard time cutting weight...Anthony Smith says some stupid stuff, but he is spot on here especially on the Ian Garry stuff. They are calling him a cuck for being a good step dad. He has his wife's ex around so his step child gets to have both parents in their life and took hyphenated his name, so both kids shared last names.Jaxon used to be good, but my guess is the MMA guests start to dry up a bit after this podcast. Why would you bother going on there to be talked shit about.