BANGER photo from Pride FC got me thinking

I was high and saw this pic the other day and it blew me away. I thought to myself what a random and awesome picture and then thought about how it's a good representation of of the greatest era in mixed martial arts ever and how dynamic the talent was in those days. The Japanese were brilliant promoters who cultivated a unique and diverse product which featured a great mix of professional sports, fighting skill and absolute spectacle entertainment. A much more dynamic model than what you see in the UFC today.Semmy Schilt is 7'0 and looks tiny next to OG Bigfoot Silva who was like a Brazzo Andrei The Giant who did MMA. Where the hell did they find this guy? Semmy Schilt was a multi time K-1 HWGP champion. This man killed a man in sparring before. No cap. Absolute savage. People are hyped on Poatan but imagine if Semmy Schilt was around today and trained with Glover for 5 years. Hed certainly be better than guys like Volkov whos a top 5 HW today. It's crazy how Pride was able to land a K-1 level GIANT and a REAL GIANT who did MMA too.Then you have FEDOR. The GOAT of MMA and the greatest HW fighter to ever live. Your favorite fighters favorite fighter. A HW who had a more complete arsenal of skills than 95% of HWs today- 20 years ago. Watching him in his prime mixing it up with strikes and judo throws to armlocks seamlessly up in front of 60,000 quietly clapping Janese fans like he was 20 years from the future. That was a spectacule.Then you have Kevin Randleman. A D1 wrestling champion. One of the most athletic fighters you will ever see. An ex UFC champion who knocked out a prime Mirko Cro Cop with a left hook, threw Fedor 8 feet in the air in spectacular fashion and slammed him on his head and nearly killed him and also dominated Bas Rutten in the UFC.People say Randleman was small but look at his fucking head.He was an absolute CHAD who could kill a man with his bare hands and he was an insane attraction. Imagine this guy with today's coaching, sports science and approach to training and getting ready for a fight. Imagine his best moments being on social media. He'd be marketable af.Then you have Heath Herring. The TEXAS CRAZY HORSE who was 6'5 250lbs and lived in Holland and trained at Golden Glory and sparred with Dutch Killers daily. He was well rounded and won 10 fights by submission and 10 fights by KO. He beat guys like Igor Vovchanchyn, Mark Kerr, Tom Erickson and went to war with Big Nog twice. He's only been submitted once in 45 fights and that was by Minotauro. Herring wasn't elite but you had to get through him to see a Fedor, a Minotauro, a Mirko or a Barnett. He was kind of like the Travis Brown of those days. Underrated fighter and athlete.This picture illustrates how Pride had EVERYTHING: talent, athleticism, elite K1 strikers, well rounded mixed martial artists,scrappy gate keepers and absolute spectacle FREAKSHOWS. If you wanted elite talent, high level fighting skill and epic Grand Prix tournaments where guys had to fight multiple times in one night they had that.If you wanted to be entertained they had Bobb Sapp and Andre The Giant like characters stomping on a 175lbs Japanese fighters head to kick the card off. If you wanted high level grapplers they had a slew of D1 and Olympic wrestlers, Olympic judo guys, Sambo guys and BJJ world champions to tickle your fancy. If you wanted the Takayama- Frye dogfight they had that too.Even the lower level fighters they had that were sent to the ring to die as sacrificial lambs had skil. These guys were still more watchable than 90% of women's MMA.Absolute Chads from all over the world and all kind of martial arts backgrounds fighting in a heaven white ring with ocean blue gloves in front of 60,000 of the most intelligent and appreciative MMA fans in the world in 10 minute rounds with stomps and soccer kicks. No elbows because elbows are cheap and perfect for U FIGHT CHEAP but not PRIDE.Pride didn't hide behind the facade of pretending that their product was strictly a professional sport. They had the purest elements of Profesional sports within their product and you could feel this when watching Fedor,Shogun,Rampage, Mirko and many others but they also had other elements which diversified their product and made their events a dynamic blend of high level professional sports, a spectacle of insane entertainment and the old ULTRA VIOLENCE.You can't put a fight like Big Nog vs prime super athlete 375lb Bobb Sapp who beat Hoost in K-1 and trained his grappling with Eric Paulson and Barnett to prepare for Nog in a bottle. It was much more than just a "professional sport." It was a fight to the death.Nog legit nearly died in that fight and came back to win by submission in front of 60,000 fans. No social media, no cheesy ass Dana White and Joe Rogan type chumps, no hype, no mainstream coverage. People knew about Pride because they wanted to know, not because they were forced to. You had to seek it.Was it better than the UFC? I dont know for sure, its subjective. It definitely wasnt a worse product IMO. Its up to the people to decide. It was different and unique in its own way and based on my criteria, it was a superior product and atmosphere. For reference in those days UFC was the Bellator of MMA.Id happily rather watch todays elite UFC fighters fighting in a white ring with blue gloves in front of 60,000 fans with 10 minute rounds and the violence that comes with stomps and soccer kicks. No home field advantage for anyone except for Japanese fighters. Everyone has to make the JOURNEY to Japan and acclimate to the foreign environment. U FIGHT CHEAP is a good product in its own unique way and they're great at what they do and they're great at telling THEIR story but their model will never be able to match the vibes of PRIDE.The blend of talent, skill, violence and freakshow spectacle made it a more unique product in my opinion. Pretty damn impressive considering they probably had 1/10th of the UFC funding and no social media to help them go viral as easily as things go viral today. Very impressive.RIP Pride-o*wipes TEARS*