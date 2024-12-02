FrankDux
A beautiful time in the sport for the just bleed gods. Few things of note:
-I wish Bas was more involved with the UFC today (backstage interviews/color commentary/whatever)
-Man, I totally forgot about Kevin Randleman's seizure/wreck he had. Pretty crazy. His loss at Pride 25 to Rampage coupled with that seizure/wreck reallly was the start of the Kevin's downfall
-I remember being in HS and looking forward all week to seeing Cro Cop/Minotauro
-The amount of glove grabbing allowed in Pride was crazy
What a great flash back!
