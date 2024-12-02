Rewatch Pride FC: Final Conflict 2003

FrankDux

FrankDux

Sherdog Resident Shookologist
@Brown
Joined
Feb 3, 2018
Messages
3,317
Reaction score
9,758
A beautiful time in the sport for the just bleed gods. Few things of note:

-I wish Bas was more involved with the UFC today (backstage interviews/color commentary/whatever)
-Man, I totally forgot about Kevin Randleman's seizure/wreck he had. Pretty crazy. His loss at Pride 25 to Rampage coupled with that seizure/wreck reallly was the start of the Kevin's downfall
-I remember being in HS and looking forward all week to seeing Cro Cop/Minotauro
-The amount of glove grabbing allowed in Pride was crazy

What a great flash back!

 
FrankDux said:
the just bleed gods.
Click to expand...

I wish mma fans would stop saying this it's just weird

the just bleed guy is still cool. but when folks start talking about sacrifices to a blood god and all that other cringey shit i see parroted on here daily, it makes mma fans look like losers



edit - your av is awesome tho <lol>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ludwig von Mises
BANGER photo from Pride FC got me thinking
2 3
Replies
53
Views
3K
Ludwig von Mises
Ludwig von Mises

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,627
Messages
56,596,101
Members
175,300
Latest member
Bigsexy1984

Share this page

Back
Top