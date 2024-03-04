News BANGER ALERT: Elves Brener vs Myktybek Orolbai set for UFC 301

You'll may remember Orlobai as the Kyrgystani who neck cranked Uros Medic as a late replacement. Guy has good striking and a real Just Bleed style.


I've got Elvis in this one just due to him being the bigger guy, but this is a fight that i'm betting does not go the distance.

Brener is one of the newest JBG disciples in the UFC, having brought the VIOLENCE in all of his UFC appearances till now, knocking out Kaynan Kruschewsky, TKOing Kutateladze, and going to war with Tukhugov.
 
After being 3-0 in the ufc and finishing kuteladze, I thought the ufc would give Brenner a bigger step up. I guess they're wditing till he has to renew his contract.
 
It disturbs me how UFC doesn't give a fuck about protecting prospects from countries whose economic standing doesn't make them out to be much of a potential for significant financial gains.

These two guys are killers. I wish UFC looks out for guys like these with 1/1000th protection that guys like O'Malley gets from them.
 
After being 3-0 in the ufc and finishing kuteladze, I thought the ufc would give Brenner a bigger step up. I guess they're wditing till he has to renew his contract.
Orolbai better than some top 10s in ufc.
 
It disturbs me how UFC doesn't give a fuck about protecting prospects from countries whose economic standing doesn't make them out to be much of a potential for significant financial gains.

These two guys are killers. I wish UFC looks out for guys like these with 1/1000th protection that guys like O'Malley gets from them.
I've noticed this, too.
 
Holy shit Elvis Brener with the serious hair transplant.
Stapled ant legs to my boys head.
It disturbs me how UFC doesn't give a fuck about protecting prospects from countries whose economic standing doesn't make them out to be much of a potential for significant financial gains.

These two guys are killers. I wish UFC looks out for guys like these with 1/1000th protection that guys like O'Malley gets from them.
I agree that this is very early for these guys to meet, but it's a stacked division in general when it comes to up and coming guys and I feel like it's a great test of where Orlobai actually is. I've thought he was undersized for 170 and would be a much better fit at 155, the guy is strong as an ox.
Orolbai better than some top 10s in ufc.
This is 100% true.
 
I've noticed this, too.
They don't care. If Mokaeev wasn't fighting out of uk, they prob fed him to albazi already.

I never been on mokaev hype either, people seem to realize now, they always realize things late.

But yeah, it's very fucked up if you ask me.
 
Orolbai better than some top 10s in ufc.
So was kuteladze, according to a lot of sherdog and ufc commentators lol.

Regardless, I was just saying that I thought they'd give elves someone a little more established to help him continue to climb up the division. Orolbai is good, but largely an unknown. This just isn't how I'd manage their careers.

It's a fun fight though, so I'm not that mad.
 
After being 3-0 in the ufc and finishing kuteladze, I thought the ufc would give Brenner a bigger step up. I guess they're wditing till he has to renew his contract.
Yeah, don't really like this matchmaking.

Of course the fight should be fun, but holding Brenner back like this seems kinda mindless.

A rare miss for a few that should be a banger.
 
Stapled ant legs to my boys head.

I agree that this is very early for these guys to meet, but it's a stacked division in general when it comes to up and coming guys and I feel like it's a great test of where Orlobai actually is. I've thought he was undersized for 170 and would be a much better fit at 155, the guy is strong as an ox.

This is 100% true.
It's just not fair. Both these guys prob better than some top tens in ufc.
 
Yeah, don't really like this matchmaking.

Of course the fight should be fun, but holding Brenner back like this seems kinda mindless.

A rare miss for a few that should be a banger.
It's a high risk low reward fight for Elvis currently, but I feel that whoever wins this will have this win age very well.
It's just not fair. Both these guys prob better than some top tens in ufc.
At least we get to enjoy the fight. Both guys are vying to break into the top and now in their primes? Rare we actually get to see a high quality prospect fight these days.
 
Oh wow, that's a must-watch fight for me. We all saw the insane Guram upset by Brenner, but also Orolbai neutralized Medic a weight-class up on short notice with great wrestling chops.

he also has some fisticuffs up his sleeve:

 
It's a high risk low reward fight for Elvis currently, but I feel that whoever wins this will have this win age very well.

At least we get to enjoy the fight. Both guys are vying to break into the top and now in their primes? Rare we actually get to see a high quality prospect fight these days.
It feels like Brazilians keep getting put in these kinds of positions, endlessly taking low reward fights.

Caio Borralho was in this position, too.

Credit to them for taking these fights, but I'd like to have seen Brener get the chance to add a name to his résumé considering he's already beaten Zubaira and Kutateladze. But like you say, wins like these usually age well, and it makes Brener the man.

Jared Gordon or something like that would have been better. I originally asked for L'udovit Klein, and that would have worked too. Or Fares Ziam, someone with a bit of clout and a decent record.
 
