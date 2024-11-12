  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media B Schaub says Toronto is DDP's backyard, hence getting the nod: "Cut the crap. Do this in America, see how it goes for you"

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,840
Reaction score
7,296


Brendan Schaub just entered the discussion on the middleweight title picture, folks. Here goes:

- It's probably gonna be Strickland. It should be Strickland. I'm a little bit with Sean on this where last time, you know, which I thought he won that fight. Those judges, it didn't go his way.
It's in 'DDP's backyard so. I'm with Strickland. Nah, man, cut all the crap. Let's do this in America, see how it goes for you!

- I came to your place, lost my belt. You come to mine, and we'll see how it goes. The only problem with that, if Sean is too difficult, Khamzat's right there and we all know the UFC wants
Khamzat to be champ. So it'll be hard to argue too. What he did to Whittaker was insane, dude. Insane, so it's only a matter of time.
 
WHERE IS UFC AFRICA DANA?!?!?!

Also, Between Ankalaev and Strickland, since when did challengers get to dictate the terms of their own title shots? Be grateful for the opportunity, and fly out to wherever they tell you to go.
 
Schaub isn't far off. We have African Lion Safari..

Sny06F4VX_YspKQME0ZRxG4TGdx5XmBcUATxY20MpmYTH_Fy7Yn_ViIMexW6N6YE20jzCXWznGwyShvYPZ_nvl3pP6r7k7cWpzHSkTrEMDx9xC_5OxZFH9pgphi4NxubuZCcOSuVvhtGloe-mO7U
 
While I did lean the score towards Sean winning the fight, in what fuckin way is Toronto's "DDP's backyard"? Schaub's an idiot
It was a close fight, it could of gone either way IMO. Sean's not the champ and doesn't have a crazy claim to another title shot with his win over Costa

Him putting out these types of demands might get him skipped over by Khamzat who's more deserving after his recent win over Whittaker
 
Ah yes, africanada, I know that place
 
Strickland should go on Schaub's podcast and they can both cry about it.
 
Canada is now apart of Africa? I guess tha makes me African Wow Shaub is an idiot lol..
 
Always think it’s funny when people talk about “home cooking” as if they pull people from the crowd to judge the fights. The judges that gave that fight to DDP are the same that judge every one of Sean’s boring ass Apex fights. And yet Sean’s dumbass claims it’s just the Canadian government disliking him as if they would ever care about some brain dead fighter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media E Albarracin: Paulo is hunting for the belt, I believe it will happen. Thinks Chimaev in Abu Dhabi comes next
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
chinarice
chinarice
JustOnce
The most interesting fights for Khamzat are outside top 5...
Replies
5
Views
241
JustOnce
JustOnce

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,951
Messages
56,488,071
Members
175,245
Latest member
buxbunny

Share this page

Back
Top