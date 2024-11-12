



Brendan Schaub just entered the discussion on the middleweight title picture, folks. Here goes:



- It's probably gonna be Strickland. It should be Strickland. I'm a little bit with Sean on this where last time, you know, which I thought he won that fight. Those judges, it didn't go his way.

It's in 'DDP's backyard so. I'm with Strickland. Nah, man, cut all the crap. Let's do this in America, see how it goes for you!



- I came to your place, lost my belt. You come to mine, and we'll see how it goes. The only problem with that, if Sean is too difficult, Khamzat's right there and we all know the UFC wants

Khamzat to be champ. So it'll be hard to argue too. What he did to Whittaker was insane, dude. Insane, so it's only a matter of time.