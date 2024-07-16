News Arman confirms he has a verbal agreement with UFC that his next fight will be for the LW title and will be recording an anti-bullying PSA vid

Until he loses his temper at the PSA director/crew and ends up increasing his suspension.
 
anti-bullying video?
Waka Flocka Okay GIF - Waka Flocka Okay Ok - Discover & Share GIFs
 
Homelander-esque with the PSA, Joe.
 
Due to punching that fan who flipped him off. If he wanted a reduced suspension he'd have to film one.
Just seems a tad strange is all. Not like his intention was to hit anyone and some dude flipped him off not thinking anything would happen. Reminded me of a fuck around and find out situation. At least he'll be eligible to fight Islam in the Fall though.
 
they need to charge people like this and throw the book at them. he has no respect for our laws and way of life. we allow this sort of behavior, so it continues. im sure making an anti-bullying psa will deter him from assaulting people the next time someone hurts his feelings.
 
They want him to make a anti bullying ad for punching some retard fan.... That's not bullying...

That's..
Actions has consequences...
 
They want him to make a anti bullying ad for punching some retard fan.... That's not bullying...

That's..
Actions has consequences...
LOL ok bud. A fighter can't just attack a fan that disrespects them. Sorry but we don't live in a world like that.

And if you think being good at fighting means anything for solving problems in the real world, just be aware that even the toughest heavyweights on the planet can be brought down by a 150 pound guy that defends himself with a gun.

It's up to fighters to take the hate/criticism from fans they don't like it and just accept it. And if they can't handle it, then they need to quit fighting because they are mentally weak.
 
