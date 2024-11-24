Crime Are you rich enough for Trump tax cuts

How many MAGA-Doggers qualify?
Trump friend of the working man is the biggest Urban Legend around. Don’t worry they will turn the US into a Russian style Oligarchy in about 4 years. The key is if they can keep the Rubes motivated to vote against their interests in 2 and 4 years, then they can make it stick. Going to be tough to keep blaming immigrants when you are the one in charge and voters lose all their benefits. As a business owner I am glad now I don’t have to pay Overtime pay. I am starting to get the mindset of fuck the poors and middle class, if I can pay less taxes.
 
Most of them voted for Trump because Wokistan needs to be destroyed. Hopefully, he delivers that. Everythingelse is secondary. Lets cut out the civil rights act too since DEI is a cripple on society. Uniformity, Inequity and Exclusion is the way to go here.
 
I don't mind paying my tax.

I just don't like when it gets squandered, or wasted on woke bullshit. On the other hand he's probably going to give even more to the zionist jews now, so I'll probably never be happy with any administration when it comes to tax
 
I don't mind paying my tax.

I just don't like when it gets squandered, or wasted on woke bullshit. On the other hand he's probably going to give even more to the zionist jews now, so I'll probably never be happy with any administration when it comes to tax
Haha. I liked until the zionist jews point.
 
Haha. I liked until the zionist jews point.
Why do we have to pay for two countries to bomb people in the middle east? And pay 500 million for NATO's bum ass

Some good that's doing.

Why do we have to pay for two countries to bomb people in the middle east? And pay 500 million for NATO's bum ass

Some good that's doing.

Will see what he does in office. Didnt say we did but let's see.
 
