How many MAGA-Doggers qualify?Trump friend of the working man is the biggest Urban Legend around. Don’t worry they will turn the US into a Russian style Oligarchy in about 4 years. The key is if they can keep the Rubes motivated to vote against their interests in 2 and 4 years, then they can make it stick. Going to be tough to keep blaming immigrants when you are the one in charge and voters lose all their benefits. As a business owner I am glad now I don’t have to pay Overtime pay. I am starting to get the mindset of fuck the poors and middle class, if I can pay less taxes.