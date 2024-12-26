Crime Elite Trump Mega Donor uses illegal immigrants as workers.

Major Trump donors who complained of immigrant ‘invasion’ used Mexican workers illegally, sources allege

Exclusive: Experts believe the alleged ‘shuttle support’ program used by Uline – a company owned by billionaires Liz and Dick Uihlein – is likely illegal and exploitative of workers
It has been fun watching billionaires hijack the GOP and use wedge issues to trick the Rubes so they can pay a lower tax rate than their employees.
Sadly nobody is paying attention that this country is no longer We the People but We the Billionaires.
These donors and President Elite-on Musk found an 80 year old man who is mentally declining to be their puppet to turn this country into an oligarchy.
 
