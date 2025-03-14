  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Crime Tesla paid zero income tax in 2024 on 2 billion in income

Tesla Reported Zero Federal Income Tax on $2 Billion of U.S. Income in 2024

Tesla reported $2.3 billion of U.S. income in 2024 but paid zero federal income tax. Over the past three years, the Elon Musk-led company reports $10.8 billion of U.S. income on which its current federal tax was just $48 million.
Since the GOP’s, MO is to give Oligarchs more tax breaks does this mean we have to pay Leon now.
Since his stock is back to tanking after the Trump infomercial because old ass Trump confused MAGA Rubes by telling them to buy Teslers. There was 100’s of toothless dudes driving around in trucks with truck nuts hanging from the tow hitch looking for a Tesler dealership, that like Trump Meme Coins the Pump only lasted a day.
If you want to fix the deficit you fix bullshit like this and stop letting the Mega Rich not pay any taxes at all.
 
Sounds like you've got it figured out.

44nutman in 2028
 
TAX THE POOR!

Oh wait, you can't.

REMOVE THEIR WELFARE!

If you remove the welfare from millions of Americans, you will eventually make up the necessary shortfall to tax Tesla nothing.

Success!
 
Please don't harm people you see driving Teslas TS. They are not Elon. I repeat, they have nothing to do with Elon Musk!
 
Google AI:
Tesla reported paying zero federal income tax in 2024, despite a $2.3 billion U.S. income, due to a combination of factors including net operating loss carryforwards from previous years, accelerated depreciation, and tax credits for executive stock options.

Here's a more detailed explanation:
  • Net Operating Loss Carryforwards:
    Tesla had been unprofitable for a significant portion of its history, meaning it had accumulated net operating losses. These losses can be carried forward and used to offset future profits, effectively reducing the amount of taxable income.

  • Accelerated Depreciation:
    Tesla used accelerated depreciation, which allows companies to write off the cost of assets faster than they would normally depreciate, leading to tax savings.

  • Tax Credits for Executive Stock Options:
    Tax breaks for executive stock options also contributed to Tesla's tax savings.

  • Unspecified U.S. Tax Credits:
    Additionally, the company benefited from unspecified U.S. tax credits, which further reduced its tax liability.

  • Focus on Foreign Profits:
    Tesla's profits are generated mainly overseas, and the company has been able to take advantage of tax incentives and lower tax rates in foreign jurisdictions.
 
Spam On Rye said:
Please don't harm people you see driving Teslas TS. They are not Elon. I repeat, they have nothing to do with Elon Musk!
Click to expand...
Well there a lot of Teslas transitioning to other cars.
There are numerous photos of Tesler owners removing their Tesler symbols and replacing them with something else. So who knows what is even a Tesler anymore.
Also I only Sieg Heil Teslers, I would never damage anyone’s car but with that said when I see someone with a vandalized painted dick on their Tesler it makes me laugh and I hate myself for laughing at it.
 
44nutman said:
Well there a lot of Teslas transitioning to other cars.
There are numerous photos of Tesler owners removing their Tesler symbols and replacing them with something else. So who knows what is even a Tesler anymore.
Also I only Sieg Heil Teslers, I would never damage anyone’s car but with that said when I see someone with a vandalized painted dick on their Tesler it makes me laugh and I hate myself for laughing at it.
Click to expand...
I don't understand most of yr SSRI prattle but you said you won't damage anyone's car and that's good.
 
"The fundamental weakness of America is empathy to the corporations and its billionaires, the corporations exploit"...kenny florian
 
