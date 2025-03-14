44nutman
The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2010
- Messages
- 24,785
- Reaction score
- 30,510
Tesla Reported Zero Federal Income Tax on $2 Billion of U.S. Income in 2024
Tesla reported $2.3 billion of U.S. income in 2024 but paid zero federal income tax. Over the past three years, the Elon Musk-led company reports $10.8 billion of U.S. income on which its current federal tax was just $48 million.
itep.org
Since the GOP’s, MO is to give Oligarchs more tax breaks does this mean we have to pay Leon now.
Since his stock is back to tanking after the Trump infomercial because old ass Trump confused MAGA Rubes by telling them to buy Teslers. There was 100’s of toothless dudes driving around in trucks with truck nuts hanging from the tow hitch looking for a Tesler dealership, that like Trump Meme Coins the Pump only lasted a day.
If you want to fix the deficit you fix bullshit like this and stop letting the Mega Rich not pay any taxes at all.