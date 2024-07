I'd be fine with that. Though I'd prefer either Alex or Jon to fight Aspinall, but yeah... That's very unlikely. And Ank vs Alex would also get my preference, but I also have a feeling that's not likely to be the next fight for Alex. But at least Ank would get a shot at some kind of a belt and Alex will finally fight a grappler. So all in all it would be a positive development, IMO.



Also, I wanted to see the Ank vs Jan rematch ever since their first fight, and thought it would be the most meritorious way of going about determening the next champ, by doing the rematch for the belt. So yeah.