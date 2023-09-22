Television Amazon Prime to add commercials

I mainly use prime for shopping. Won’t really affect me but it’s bullshit tv apps are charging now to be add free. I think there’s 3 that’s doing this so far:

Disney
Amazon
HBO

We’re going back to the cable days again.
 
How much does cable cost these days? Some of these streaming apps are likely gonna be bundled with each other just like cable channels are.
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
How much does cable cost these days? Some of these streaming apps are likely gonna be bundled with each other just like cable channels are.
I’m not sure since I’ve never had cable. But I think my friend is paying about $150 per month.

For all the apps I have, I think I’m paying around $25 per month.

Netflix
Hulu
Disney+
Prime

I cancelled hbo max last month.
 
Peacock also
 
I've been a supporter of prime because I pay for prime to get the free shipping anyway, so the video streaming was just a nice bonus.

But I'm not paying extra for it. And if they put ads on it then I'll just stop watching it. Netflix still treats their customers right so I'll just watch that.
 
Im not going to cancel, but there video service is garbage so i wont pay to be ad free. But you retards saying your are going to cancel, are , well, retards. You will do no such thing because you can't beat amazon prime shipping, so STFU.
 
The writing has been on the wall for quite some time to those that have been paying attention. They started with trying to get you to sign up for 3, 6 or 12 months by discounting the monthly cost. I never fell for that bullshit. I'll sign up for a month, binge watch the shows I want, then cancel. I'm sure millions of people do the same, and have a constant rotation of streaming services. Now they're going to add commercials to them, and make you pay extra to not see them. Vote with your wallets folks. Of course, most won't because we're a bunch of lazy cunts in this age of disposable crap.
 
