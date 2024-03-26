Michael Wayland

@MIKEWAYLAND

The China-built BYD Seagull, a small all-electric hatchback, starts at just 69,800 yuan (or less than $10,000), and reportedly banks a profit for the increasingly influential Chinese automaker.

There’s fear among global automakers that BYD and other Chinese rivals could flood their markets, undercutting domestic production and vehicle prices.

“Ultimately the Chinese will come to the U.S.,” said Marin Gjaja, chief operating officer for Ford’s EV unit, during a recent interview with CNBC.

A BYD Seagull small electric car is on display during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images

How the Seagull stacks up​

“What they did do is done very well,”

“It’s efficiently done.”

Build Your Dreams

Growing concerns​

“We are very concerned about China bigfooting our industry in the United States even as we are building up now this incredible backbone of manufacturing,”

– CNBC’s

contributed to this report.

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/22/byd-seagull-ev-puts-global-auto-execs-politicians-on-edge.html