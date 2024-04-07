MicroBrew
- Brazil, UK, US are pushing back against Chinese dumping of green products.
- Some major economic powers accuse China of trying to undermine their domestic manufacturing by dumping. Chinese manufacturers have an unfair advantage in that they get tons of government subsidies.
Why it matters: There's rising worldwide backlash against China's massively subsidized factory sector, which is producing more electric vehicles, solar panels and other products than its economy can absorb.
Major economic powers — from Europe to Brazil — have already embraced policies to prevent what they fear will be disastrous consequences for their domestic industries if a flood of China's products hit their shores.
Europe launched an anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicles from China at the end of last year — with possible tariffs to follow. A top official warned of a "race to the bottom" in EV prices.
The U.K last month warned about China-made EVs, acknowledging the possibility of trade sanctions on imports. The nation is also considering measures to halt alleged dumping of electric bikes by China.
Officials in Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, also allege dumping tactics, with recent probes into the flow of low-price imports of industrial materials.
I recal Elon saying that Chinese EVs are going to crush American EVs unless protectionist measures are put in place.
Back in the 70s the US accused Japanese TV manufacturers of dumping in the US.
Japanese Television Cartel
I recal Elon saying that Chinese EVs are going to crush American EVs unless protectionist measures are put in place.
Back in the 70s the US accused Japanese TV manufacturers of dumping in the US.
Japanese Television Cartel
https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/opinions/1990/09/30/japan-and-the-big-squeeze/0fb1617e-8756-4390-a776-f1619d59869a/
