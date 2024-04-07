The China pushback uniting major world powers​

- Brazil, UK, US are pushing back against Chinese dumping of green products.- Some major economic powers accuse China of trying to undermine their domestic manufacturing by dumping. Chinese manufacturers have an unfair advantage in that they get tons of government subsidies.-----I recal Elon saying that Chinese EVs are going to crush American EVs unless protectionist measures are put in place.Back in the 70s the US accused Japanese TV manufacturers of dumping in the US.Japanese Television CartelEDITWhat the heck with the formatting since the forum changed. It removes the spaces between paragraphs.