MMAisGod said: I know your comment wasn't to me, but I re-read that quote 4x, and still don't understand where the "lie" part is at about the amount spent. Is it not saying that, after over 2 years, $7.5 billion was allocated, for the stations, but, only 7 are operational, across 4 states? I'm so confused haha. I'll have to return my degree if I'm missing something.

"Nick Nigro, founder of Atlas Public Policy, said that some of the delays are to be expected. “State transportation agencies are the recipients of the money,” he said. “Nearly all of them had no experience deploying electric vehicle charging stations before this law was enacted.”



Nigro says that the process — states have to submit plans to the Biden administration for approval, solicit bids on the work, and then award funds — has taken much of the first two years since the funding was approved. “I expect it to go much faster in 2024,” he added."​

"Stations are open in Hawaii, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania and under construction in four other states."​

They haven't spent the money yet.(what a name)The money is earmarked but not spent until states get their proposal approved.Awesome that Hawaii is one of the four. Really solves that range anxiety by putting them on the highways. Just need to drive to Honolulu.