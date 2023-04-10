I know this is in Portguese but she was basically saying she is super excited for the first trilogy of her career and she said now she is going to finish Julianna Peña once and for all, since last time she said she wanted to go 5 rounds (yeah right) to show she was better than her everywhere so this time around she can finish Peña to end this and they won't see each other ever again



She also said she is not thinking about retirement, she said she loves this and that she openned an academy. She said she plans to continue defending her belt (she mentioned Aldana)







Do you guys think she is saying the truth? She didn't go for the finish last time? Can she stop Julianna?



I feel she gave Julianna everything she got and still couldn't finish her because Julianna is tough af, I don't this one being different