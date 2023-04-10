Media Amanda Nunes: "I'm going to stop Julianna Peña once and for all"

I know this is in Portguese but she was basically saying she is super excited for the first trilogy of her career and she said now she is going to finish Julianna Peña once and for all, since last time she said she wanted to go 5 rounds (yeah right) to show she was better than her everywhere so this time around she can finish Peña to end this and they won't see each other ever again

She also said she is not thinking about retirement, she said she loves this and that she openned an academy. She said she plans to continue defending her belt (she mentioned Aldana)



Do you guys think she is saying the truth? She didn't go for the finish last time? Can she stop Julianna?

I feel she gave Julianna everything she got and still couldn't finish her because Julianna is tough af, I don't this one being different
 
Oh there is one interview in English

 
Solid Analysis!

Even if she was holding back initially
<BC1>
there presumably comes a point in which she's going to get tired and not be able to dictate exactly when/what happens next.

I agree with your prediction, though!
 
Yea she'll probably win, but anyway, what's her Spanish like? Was it all Portuguese or did she at least sneak in some Peruvian slang? How was the accent?
 
"Once and for all"

Knowing Pena, even if she gets destroyed, she'll be on social media right after saying she's better than Nunes and she'll win a rematch
 
Bos Docken said:
"Once and for all"

Knowing Pena, even if she gets destroyed, she'll be on social media right after saying she's better than Nunes and she'll win a rematch
Nah, I don't think so
 
