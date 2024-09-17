Media Aljamain Sterling responds to MMA-outlet calling Merab Dvalishvili boring

Is Aljo right here?

The Actor is correct here. I rather watch Merab over him any day
 
I kinda agree. Its okay to be frustrated with how the fight went but I don't think its fair to blame Merab when he was fighting a dangerous opponent who had solid grappling defense.

The Valentina-Grasso fight was much worse but personally I blame Grasso for trying to play guard when she was finding no success with it over five rounds. As someone who loves to watch good guard work there is nothing more boring than someone who is overconfident in their guard and drops round after round fishing for submissions that never get close while never trying to get up.
 
I kind of agree. Its okay to be frustrated with how the fight went but I don't think its fair to blame Merab when he was fighting a dangerous opponent who had solid grappling defense.

The Valentina-Grasso fight was much worse but personally I blame Grasso for trying to play guard when she was finding no success with it over five rounds. As someone who loves to watch good guard work there is nothing more boring than someone who is overconfident in their guard and drops round after round fishing for submissions that never get close while never trying to get up.
This seems like the rational opinion. All these people criticizing merab seem to be up in their feelings and stuff.
 
This seems like the rational opinion. All these people criticizing merab seem to be up in their feelings and stuff.
Its funny because if I had to criticize Merab here it would be for dropping two rounds by dancing around the outside or in other words for not forcing the grappling more.

But honestly that's an understandable error when his teammate got KOed for rushing at O'Malley.
 
Fght however you want to fight, but don't be upset if most fans don't find it entertaining because it typically results in so little violence.

To most fans their approach to fighting is just not inherently entertaining (weaponized cardio/using wrestling+grappling control to tire opponents). It is what it is, just fight like how you want to fight and accept the criticism instead of arguing that people should be entertained when they aren't.

It's somehow just not enough for them to win, they are mad that they aren't loved for how they win, which is both illogical and delusional.
 
Leon vs Belal was actually entertaining, hilarious really. Merab's fight wasn't that bad, Sean was actively trying to fight back and was able to recover to his feet occasionally.
 
I'm gonna be a dickwad and say both Merab and Aljo are boring.
Merab is not that exciting. You're not on the edge of your seat when the fight is about to start. No fucking way.

People love to pretend they have IQ 4000 and act all like they THOROUGHLY enjoyed every second of it just to show everyone what a DISTINGUISHED fan they are.

You should be able to make a point of not finding Merab particularly exciting and not be branded as someone who "only loves striking"

I fucking love grappling. There are plenty of guys I can't wait for the fight to hit the mat but Merab doesn't bring that to me.


Edit: I find Aljo more exciting so took him out of it. I'm much more a fan of his top game.
 
Merab isn't that bad. His control isn't good and he likes to punch on the ground. It gives plenty of opportunities to get back up. I think guys like Evloev are ten times worse.
Or Valentina lol. That was a way worse fight
 
