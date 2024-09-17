BoxerMaurits
I kind of agree. Its okay to be frustrated with how the fight went but I don't think its fair to blame Merab when he was fighting a dangerous opponent who had solid grappling defense.
The Valentina-Grasso fight was much worse but personally I blame Grasso for trying to play guard when she was finding no success with it over five rounds. As someone who loves to watch good guard work there is nothing more boring than someone who is overconfident in their guard and drops round after round fishing for submissions that never get close while never trying to get up.
Its funny because if I had to criticize Merab here it would be for dropping two rounds by dancing around the outside or in other words for not forcing the grappling more.This seems like the rational opinion. All these people criticizing merab seem to be up in their feelings and stuff.
True, O'Malley read my thread and realized he was infact NOT a Star.All these UFC fighters check Sherdog forums for their content
I'm gonna be a dickwad and say both Merab and Aljo are boring.
Or Valentina lol. That was a way worse fightMerab isn't that bad. His control isn't good and he likes to punch on the ground. It gives plenty of opportunities to get back up. I think guys like Evloev are ten times worse.