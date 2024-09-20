There is a new narrative from Merab fans that he doesn't want to fight Umar because he had to go through a gauntlet of contenders before UFC would give him an opportunity.It is true that many fighters have a much longer road than others imposed on them by the UFC before getting a title shot - see : Tony, Dariush, Demian Maia, Ankalaev, Belal.However, Merab certainly wasn't one of them. In fact, he took himself out of the conversation by telling anyone that would listen that he's not going to fight Aljo for the belt. Even when Aljo lost the belt, there was a period where Merab was saying he may wait and let Aljo have a rematch first. Dana was very pissed at him and at one point was saying he shouldn't be in the UFC if that's his mentality.