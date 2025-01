Dana kept throwing aljo under the bus publicly trying to instigate him to fight merab and threatening to cut them Suga sean's coaches were Cheating in that fight Aljo mental game was messed up as he was up against so much negativity and had angry MOBs full of hated and sending mean messages to him b4 the fight

and lastly the referee booked in that fight is known

for stopping fights prematurely...

we all know of the dirty politics that the UFC & Dana did to derail Aljo from reaching his full potential.Dana's also done it to a hand full of other fighters too. Cybrog Woodley Francis Henry etc etc etcYou all know it too but chose to side with dana or look the other wayon top of BEING PRESSURED TO FIGHT SUPER SHORT NOTICEaljo back was against the wall he never stood a chance.....therefor sadly its not always about the best fighting the best....