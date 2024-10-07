Bob Gray
This comes as absolutely amazing news on the 10th anniversary of one of gaming's tragically undersold classics. Fans had basically written off sequel potential due to lukewarm sales. But it happened. It fucking happened. Game NOT over, man.
I actually went through a playthrough for the first time in 5+ years recently due to an Alien kick from the new Romulus movie. As an enormous fan of the original, the meticulous attention to detail is still absolutely stunning.
The first encounter still filled me with dread even so many years later:
The AI and animation for the titular antagonist is still a marvel to behold.
I was never too angry about the my deaths simply because the scenes were phenomenal:
