Multiplat Alien: Isolation sequel announced

This comes as absolutely amazing news on the 10th anniversary of one of gaming's tragically undersold classics. Fans had basically written off sequel potential due to lukewarm sales. But it happened. It fucking happened. Game NOT over, man.

3hHm7rvDyPmbvXD8WShUkc.png



I actually went through a playthrough for the first time in 5+ years recently due to an Alien kick from the new Romulus movie. As an enormous fan of the original, the meticulous attention to detail is still absolutely stunning.

The first encounter still filled me with dread even so many years later:




The AI and animation for the titular antagonist is still a marvel to behold.
alien-vent-1682418697850.gif


tumblr_static_tumblr_static_7h79fwmujlogo0kg0w808sk80_focused_v3.gif



I was never too angry about the my deaths simply because the scenes were phenomenal:
alien-gun-1682418724321.gif
 
Holy shit, that's great news. Alien Isolation is one of my favourite gaming experiences ever. I hope they can catch lightning twice, and the big gap in time (and tech) should hopefully mean a sequel is worthwhile. If they'd churned out a sequel 18 months after the first game, I'm not sure what they really could have done.
 
Yeah, one thing about it is what now? I mean, where exactly do you take it to raise the stakes? Another lone Alien would still be awesome but would it be more of the same? Obviously an Aliens type of sequel probably isnt gonna be what they go for. Maybe just multiple Aliens to hide from? Multiple Alien types? Who knows. But the point is that whatever they do its gonnna be frigging phenomenal. All the behind the scenes stuff of Creative Assemblys development of the game has always been really fascinating due to the sheer amount of "Alien" material they were given from Fox studios. Calling their game authenticate to the source material is a serious understatemnt
 
This is such a nice surprise. I've been wanting to play it again, this is some extra incentive! I had downloaded all of the Dark Horse comics that tie in with Amanda Ripley and coincide with the game. I hadn't read them yet, so it sounds like I'm in for a heavy dose of Aliens content again!

I generally hate 30FPS 1st person games, but It's pretty slow paced. I'm sure it will be fine. You got some time before the sequel comes out though, maybe they'll release a remaster between now and then to hype things up.

It's so freaking good, especially if you like the franchise. It's a love letter personified.
 
I love the franchise and love stealth games it’s right up my alley. Really not sure why I never played it.
 
To be fair, 30 fps would probably turn me away too. The animations alone are spectacular. That said, the screen usually isn't very "busy". I dunno, though. I'd probably have to watch some ps5 gameplay to see if I notice anything.
 
I'm in the same club.
60FPS minimum or I ain't playing.

Exact same reason why I haven't played RDR2 yet.

If they want my money (and I'm very much willing to pay) then assign someone on the development team to spend a few hours to optimize the game for modern consoles.
 
It's 60 (or even 120) on PC.

<VinceCa$h>
 
I've owned both a desktop and laptop gaming PCs. So I'm very aware.

Edit - Anyway, this subject has been discussed at nauseum in the Arcade in other topics. Lets not hijack the Alien Isolation fans by filling this thread rehashing the same talking points.

Alien Isolation fans, the thread is yours.

<brucenod>
 
nuh-uh-christmas-deja-vu.gif


I don't think you are aware, otherwise you wouldn't haphazardly drop "I prefer gaming on my couch with my 65" and not expect pushback :D

Chastising you on my pc from the couch...
Screenshot_20241008-001218_Gallery.jpg
 
Nice setup.
<goldie>

Let me put it another way.
Gaming PCs are expensive - No one is going to deny that.
I currently have a SeriesX that numerous modern games are being played at 60FPS and older games are at 120FPS.
And the only thing that is keeping me from playing other games that I'd love to play at 60FPS is the lazy-as-fuck developers refusing to put a few members of their team on optimizing games for modern hardware?
And to compensate for this, I'm supposed to pay the excessive prices for PC hardware to play the relatively few games at 60+FPS I want to play?

Fuck I'd be willing to not only pay for the price for the games, but also that retarded $10 optimization fee that PS5 games typically have.

I paid for optimization for Wreckfest on SeriesX, I'd pay for other games as well.

What I'm not willing to pay... $2000+ for a gaming PC to play RDR2, Alien Isolation, and the Dishonored series.
 
It doesn't have to be that expensive, but you might as well spend the $2K and more to take advantage of the framerate, resolution and various settings improvements when you have the screens for it. Since I bought an ultrawide, I mainly use my monitor for 1st person games, which is off to the left, and tv for the rest, along with movies/shows.

My PC's have been entertainment centerpieces for nearly two decades now, so the costs are always worth it. The options for stupid amounts of games at consistently better prices, or no prices, should you be a naughty pirate, balance the savings you get from buying a console. Emulation falls into piracy outside abandonware, regardless, it unlocks ten's of thousands of games. Mods ad so much value too.

Your PC doesn't just play games of course. Through YouTube (better adblocking) torrent and free streaming sites, you have endless hours of near unlimited selections to watch.

The prices are getting preposterous at the high end, but again, you don't need to get crazy if you just want 60 FPS and at least 1440p.

Anyway, I don't want to derail the thread either, was just being silly, but I'll always champion couch PC gaming

5xvco5.jpg
 
Alien with half an S on the end. Something between the Alien and Aliens films, but more of the Alien aesthetic, the lo fi tech and sound effects. I agree with you that worked fantastically in the first game.
Survival horror, with sequences of action horror. Amanda could be rescued by a team of colonial marines, who are promptly massacred. Maybe you get your hands on a plasma rifle for 5 minutes before it runs out of ammo.

If you (Ripley) kill something like 10 xenomorphs spread throughout the whole game, that's enough of a difference from the first game, where you really had one objective in the whole game, hide from and sneak past the xenomorph. If she uses the environments to kill xenomorphs, rather than sneaking past them all the time. Also I'd hope the Alien's AI could be improved upon, it was pretty good at the time in the first game, but if they make the levels more complex, the alien should be able to set organic traps for you, or ways of telling if you've been to a certain area, or if it figures out what you're up to it can predict where you're heading. You get the idea!
 
