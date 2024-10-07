Bob Gray said: Yeah, one thing about it is what now? I mean, where exactly do you take it to raise the stakes? Another lone Alien would still be awesome but would it be more of the same? Obviously an Aliens type of sequel probably isnt gonna be what they go for. Maybe just multiple Aliens to hide from? Multiple Alien types? Who knows. But the point is that whatever they do its gonnna be frigging phenomenal. All the behind the scenes stuff of Creative Assemblys development of the game has always been really fascinating due to the sheer amount of "Alien" material they were given from Fox studios. Calling their game authenticate to the source material is a serious understatemnt Click to expand...

Alien with half an S on the end. Something between the Alien and Aliens films, but more of the Alien aesthetic, the lo fi tech and sound effects. I agree with you that worked fantastically in the first game.Survival horror, with sequences of action horror. Amanda could be rescued by a team of colonial marines, who are promptly massacred. Maybe you get your hands on a plasma rifle for 5 minutes before it runs out of ammo.If you (Ripley) kill something like 10 xenomorphs spread throughout the whole game, that's enough of a difference from the first game, where you really had one objective in the whole game, hide from and sneak past the xenomorph. If she uses the environments to kill xenomorphs, rather than sneaking past them all the time. Also I'd hope the Alien's AI could be improved upon, it was pretty good at the time in the first game, but if they make the levels more complex, the alien should be able to set organic traps for you, or ways of telling if you've been to a certain area, or if it figures out what you're up to it can predict where you're heading. You get the idea!