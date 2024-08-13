Rumored Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura - UFC 307 - Oct 5th

Wanna See how good Kai Asakura is compared to UFC comp.
Could be Asia's first truly breakout UFC star

You guys into it? And who wins?



 
Wow. Awesome to see.

Some shedogger was clamoring for this fight.

You heard it here first!
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Reuben Carter is renowned on twitter for fake fight announcements unfortunately.
Ah, usually i wouldnt post a true non-news source, however Reubun had a few fights recently correct combining with himself saying he has a fight almost finalized the timing makes it a strong outcome IMO.
 
Zero chance of getting a title fight for your debut while there is already a japanese guy who deserves it
 
If true does Kai stand a legitimate chance against Pantoja? He beat both Manel and Kyoji but also got knocked out in by them in the rematch. I’ve only seen a couple of his fights.

He definitely had age on his side but I’m a casual now so I can’t gauge his skill level.
 
I don't buy that scenario. No one comes in and gets a title shot immediately, except Joe Soto (and Fedor would have). They're probably going to match up Kai with Kape, which is honestly the only reasonable matchup for him, at this stage. They're 1-1, need to settle up.
 
Kai has amazing striking, very fast, he beat gucci in Rizin undoubtedly. However this isn't the match up to make and of course UFC does it first. The most stupidest match making ever of all time.
 
Yeah. I don't know who he is but he is fighting Pantoja now. Makes sense.
Sumo style sounds cool!
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Yeah. I don't know who he is but he is fighting Pantoja now. Makes sense.
Sumo style sounds cool!
He has over a million subscribers on youtube, probably the biggest Asian MMA star out there currently.
 
Black9 said:
He has over a million subscribers on youtube, probably the biggest Asian MMA star out there currently.
Interesting!
I will google youtube for it. I am still stuck at the Takanori Gomi age when it comes to Asian mma.
Really interesting striking!
 
