News Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura set as the co-main event for UFC 310

Title shot in Asakura's debut lol that's wild. Feels like flyweight is the only division they'd ever do that with.
 
FULL MAIN CARD:

BELAL MUHAMMAD VS. SHAVKHAT RAKHMONOV
ALEXANDRE PANTOJA VS. KAI ASAKURA
CIRYL GANE VS. ALEXANDER VOLKOV
ALJAMAIN STERLING VS. MOVSAR EVLOEV
VICENTE LUQUE VS. NICK DIAZ
ANTHONY SMITH VS. DOMINICK REYES


8.5/10
An absolutely STACKED card
 
Is the Nick Diaz fight really moving forward?
Oh, the humanity.
 
Very cool fight, Kai has the game to give Pantoja a lot of problems, should be one where he can't just get top control to a decision and we'll see a lot of technical grappling exchanges.
 
LoveMyMMA said:
FULL MAIN CARD CARD:

BELAL MUHAMMAD VS. SHAVKHAT RAKHMONOV
ALEXANDRE PANTOJA VS. KAI ASAKURA
CIRYL GANE VS. ALEXANDER VOLKOV
ALJAMAIN STERLING VS. MOVSAR EVLOEV
VICENTE LUQUE VS. NICK DIAZ
ANTHONY SMITH VS. DOMINICK REYES


8.5/10
An absolutely STACKED card
Click to expand...

american-psycho-patrick-bateman.gif
 
ok this card is disgustingly good. kai doesn't deserve the title shot, but i'll allow it.
 
Put that trash Volkov/Gane fight on the prelims. Why are they so obsessed with that shitty rematch. Bunch of idiots. Here I'll save you some time ufc, it's gonna suck and nobody cares.
 
CrimsonFan said:
Put that trash Volkov/Gane fight on the prelims. Why are they so obsessed with that shitty rematch. Bunch of idiots. Here I'll save you some time ufc, it's gonna suck and nobody cares.
Click to expand...

Put Luque vs. Diaz on prelims instead.
 
Unexpected but it's a pretty dead division so not many options.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RockyLockridge
Where is Pantoja?
Replies
0
Views
111
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
CookieGoodies
Rest of 2024 UFC
Replies
15
Views
915
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 301: 5.4 11:59pm ET Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg
Replies
3
Views
471
AppliedScience
AppliedScience

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,527
Messages
56,325,677
Members
175,165
Latest member
bradley_barcocacola

Share this page

Back
Top