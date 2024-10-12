It is they gave Erceg a title shot with like 3 ufc fightsTitle shot in Asakura's debut lol that's wild. Feels like flyweight is the only division they'd ever do that with.
FULL MAIN CARD CARD:
BELAL MUHAMMAD VS. SHAVKHAT RAKHMONOV
ALEXANDRE PANTOJA VS. KAI ASAKURA
CIRYL GANE VS. ALEXANDER VOLKOV
ALJAMAIN STERLING VS. MOVSAR EVLOEV
VICENTE LUQUE VS. NICK DIAZ
ANTHONY SMITH VS. DOMINICK REYES
8.5/10
An absolutely STACKED card
Put that trash Volkov/Gane fight on the prelims. Why are they so obsessed with that shitty rematch. Bunch of idiots. Here I'll save you some time ufc, it's gonna suck and nobody cares.