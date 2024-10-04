Alex Pereira's spirituality

blaseblase

blaseblase

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 28, 2023
Messages
10,566
Reaction score
20,562
Here's an interesting interview I found with a shaman from the Pataxo tribe, the indigenous tribe in Brazil that Pereira descends from. It goes into their spiritual beliefs and practices.


Its pretty similar to the type of stuff you see from Native American tribes in the U.S. The spirits that fighters are freaking out about sounds pretty similar to the holy spirit in Christianity. In fact he refers to it as the holy spirit of heaven.
 
Alex can put that devil of his right through me until it reaches my soul.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AldoStillGoat
Alex 'Poatan' Pereira draws dark magical powers from Spirits and Jaguars
5 6 7
Replies
126
Views
4K
NoSmilez
NoSmilez
svmr_db
Media Jimmy Smith breaks down the challenges facing Alex Pereira at LHW & a move up to HW
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
IIIIIIII
IIIIIIII
kuroro
Magical Thinking Destroys Fighters
2
Replies
33
Views
984
Qays Stetkevich
Qays Stetkevich

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,809
Messages
56,283,105
Members
175,144
Latest member
kffkhddjhgv

Share this page

Back
Top