Alex Pereira's spirituality

blaseblase
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
Feb 28, 2023
- Messages
- 10,566
- Reaction score
- 20,562
Here's an interesting interview I found with a shaman from the Pataxo tribe, the indigenous tribe in Brazil that Pereira descends from. It goes into their spiritual beliefs and practices.
Its pretty similar to the type of stuff you see from Native American tribes in the U.S. The spirits that fighters are freaking out about sounds pretty similar to the holy spirit in Christianity. In fact he refers to it as the holy spirit of heaven.
