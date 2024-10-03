Media Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree first Staredown

Who wins on Saturday?

IMHO Khalil best shot is to try and be the agressor.

Im afraid if he decides to wait for a good chance to counter, he may sleep before connecting anything.

Honestly, I dont think this fight goes past R2. Khalil has the pop for the upset but given this should be a pure standup fight, ofc I got Poatan in this one.
 
laleggenda27 said:
Even ESPN can't be bothered enough with this fight to spell Khalil's name correctly.
Am I missing something....or are you just experiencing The Mandela Effect?

