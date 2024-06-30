Alex Pereira reveals he high-kicked Jiri because of locker room warm up footage

english translation from Plino (his translator) at 4:42:





In the post-fight press conference:



- during his warmup, Alex saw footage of the broadcast which showed Jiri warming up with defending against calf kicks.

- but he noticed that Jiri was doing it wrong (lol) and had wrong timing, so he told his coaches (Plino and Glover) that he would explore the high kick.

- "jiri was too focused on the calf kicks, he was leaving his hands down and leaving an opening for his head"





holy shit this guy is high fight IQ.

either that or the UFC is kind of regarded for showing footage of opponents before battle.