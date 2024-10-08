Alex Pereira has the same amount of title defenses (3) as Khabib, Islam and Cormier

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Master of Science in Shookology
Yellow Card
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
6,238
Reaction score
15,820
Let that sink in a little.

Let's be real, there is levels to this GOAT game and none of the 3 mentioned are in the discussion. We had true champions that defended their belts against all comers for years.


Screenshot-from-2024-10-08-11-22-02.png
 
Yet your funky ass stays hating on him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AdamWarlock
title defenses don't mean as much as you think
8 9 10
Replies
186
Views
6K
CosyToasty
CosyToasty
Oregonmma
Pereira is the best striker in UFC history and passes Khabib in GOAT talks
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
Ludwig von Mises
Ludwig von Mises
Kowboy On Sherdog
Manager Expects Alex Pereira-Magomed Ankalaev Title Bout in 2025
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
JKS
JKS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,231
Messages
56,310,320
Members
175,157
Latest member
Lodevic-747

Share this page

Back
Top