It's Official. Alex is the best striker in UFC history and is ahead of Khabib in the GOAT conversation. Name a better striker than Pereira. Anderson? Nope. Izzy? Close but nope. 6 wins over former champions is way above Khabib's streak and best wins. Dude became one of the best ever in the shortest amount of time. I wasn't a huge fan at first but gah damn. We are witnessing history gentleman.