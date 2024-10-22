Alex Pereira and The Law of Diminishing Returns

It's a truly diabolical, unforgiving thing. There is an inevitable vice grip of defeat when facing this man that I'd like to elaborate on..



You see, not only does Poatan have some great kickboxing fundamentals and technique but he also has some really exceptional and borderline unfair physical attributes such as power, recovery and durability that create a law of diminishing returns for nearly anyone he faces.



Here's ultimately how it works, and precisely how it was on full display vs Khalil most recently:

Roundtree was winning the first couple of rounds, he was not only the busier fighter with more output, but he also landed a far greater amount of significant strikes which took some of us by surprise..

Next thing you know , the 3rd or 4th round rolls around , and Roundtree's leg is compromised, he is exhausted, and his face is battered from eating a very minimal amount of jabs in a start to the fight that seemed to appear ideal with a lot of volume.



This to me is really fucking interesting because you would think as a team you want your fighter to do exactly what Roundtree early on, but Pereira has such other wordly attributes along with his skill set that he is barely hurt while you are gassing out and his bare minimum jabs end up busting your face open all the while he's picked up on your rhythm and essentially figured you out.



This is the Law of Diminishing Returns.

Where, by doing more or adding more, you are actually being a detriment to your own success. It shows us the paradox you can get sucked into when fighting Chama.



In a real world example, lets say you have X amount of workers building some house and you decide to double the number of workers out of nowhere. Logic might tell you that it's inherently going to benefit the process but in reality it could turn into s situation where now the workers are getting in each other's way and the house building process becomes less efficient.



This was something I've been thinking about for like 2 weeks now and really wanted to write. In reality I don't know what the fuck i'm talking about but that's how I interpreted it .



Thanks for listening to my ted talk.



