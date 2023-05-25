I think it's more a question of AI reducing staffing for a lot of things.



A customer service call center team of 30 may turn into a team of 5 who just deal with odd issues and escalations handed off by AI. A team of Data Science roles may transition from 5 people doing the work to one person interpreting and guiding the AI's work.



I think MRIs and Xray machines will just tell the Dr what's wrong pretty soon, but there will still be a tech to hand you the vest and point the thing at you.



A lot of content creation will change from creating, to guiding the AI toward the correct vision.