AI jobs

T

tomjones

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 29, 2013
Messages
2,763
Reaction score
3,431
What jobs do you think AI will takeover in the future?

One job I can think of is research work in the mathematical sciences. AI could possibly fast track scientific research.

Another job would be social media moderating. Why pay humans to moderate when you could have AI do it.
 
I think it's more a question of AI reducing staffing for a lot of things.

A customer service call center team of 30 may turn into a team of 5 who just deal with odd issues and escalations handed off by AI. A team of Data Science roles may transition from 5 people doing the work to one person interpreting and guiding the AI's work.

I think MRIs and Xray machines will just tell the Dr what's wrong pretty soon, but there will still be a tech to hand you the vest and point the thing at you.

A lot of content creation will change from creating, to guiding the AI toward the correct vision.
 
My job will be to sabotage the AI/robots.

And destroy all the traffic cameras.
 
Uncle Cool Dude said:
My job will be to sabotage the AI/robots.

And destroy all the traffic cameras.
Click to expand...
can you do lots of pullups? an important skill for destroying the robots

tumblr_mnr5s9DcHN1qg4blro3_500.gifv
 
coding, legal field, customer service (mentioned earlier) are the ones I see often mentioned in articles. anything language-based (like legal field) will be upended by AI.

the dexterity and other abilities of robots is rapidly improving. we'll see them in warehouses and restaurants a lot more in coming years
 
tomjones said:
What jobs do you think AI will takeover in the future?

One job I can think of is research work in the mathematical sciences. AI could possibly fast track scientific research.

Another job would be social media moderating. Why pay humans to moderate when you could have AI do it.
Click to expand...
AI has the potential to automate various tasks across different industries, leading to changes in the job market. While it's difficult to predict the future with certainty, here are some areas where AI is expected to have a significant impact:

  1. Transportation: Autonomous vehicles could replace certain jobs in transportation, such as truck drivers and taxi drivers.

  2. Manufacturing and Warehousing: AI-powered robots and automation systems can replace jobs in assembly lines and material handling.

  3. Customer Service: Chatbots and virtual assistants can handle basic customer inquiries, reducing the need for human customer service representatives.

  4. Data Entry and Analysis: AI algorithms can process and analyze large amounts of data, potentially replacing jobs that involve manual data entry and basic data analysis.

  5. Retail: Automated checkout systems and cashier-less stores could reduce the demand for traditional retail workers.

  6. Routine Administrative Tasks: AI can handle repetitive administrative tasks like scheduling, email filtering, and document processing.

  7. Agriculture: AI-powered robots and drones can assist with tasks like planting, harvesting, and crop monitoring, potentially reducing the need for manual labor.

  8. Financial Services: AI algorithms can automate tasks like risk assessment, fraud detection, and algorithmic trading, impacting jobs in those areas.

  9. Healthcare: AI can aid in medical diagnostics, automated monitoring, and data analysis, potentially impacting certain roles in radiology and pathology.

  10. Legal Research: AI-powered tools can assist with legal research and document review, potentially affecting jobs in these areas.
It's important to note that while AI may automate certain tasks, it can also create new job opportunities. The widespread adoption of AI is likely to reshape the job market, requiring individuals to acquire new skills and adapt to changing roles. Additionally, AI is expected to enhance productivity and efficiency in various industries, leading to overall economic growth.
 
AI will take every job eventually.

Jobs that require interfacing with the real world (construction, plumbing, etc.) will last longer than intellectual jobs--as robotics is WAY behind AI.

Jobs that benefit from a "human connection" like social work, bartending, and escorting will last longer still.

Ultimately though all actual "jobs" will be gone, and all that will be left is competitive activities, which will be immune from an AI takeover. For example, chess is more popular now than it was back before a home computer could destroy every grand master in the world.
 
jx820 said:
I think it's more a question of AI reducing staffing for a lot of things.

A customer service call center team of 30 may turn into a team of 5 who just deal with odd issues and escalations handed off by AI. A team of Data Science roles may transition from 5 people doing the work to one person interpreting and guiding the AI's work.

I think MRIs and Xray machines will just tell the Dr what's wrong pretty soon, but there will still be a tech to hand you the vest and point the thing at you.

A lot of content creation will change from creating, to guiding the AI toward the correct vision.
Click to expand...
funny you mention MRI/xray, I just saw this article. Granted it was just a 150 question multiple choice exam, but it scored 81%

https://www.yahoo.com/news/latest-version-chatgpt-passes-radiology-060057020.html
 
It sounds odd, but all types of design are apparently expected to be impacted, particularly interior design.

*shrug*
 
tonil said:
AI has the potential to automate various tasks across different industries, leading to changes in the job market. While it's difficult to predict the future with certainty, here are some areas where AI is expected to have a significant impact:

  1. Transportation: Autonomous vehicles could replace certain jobs in transportation, such as truck drivers and taxi drivers.

  2. Manufacturing and Warehousing: AI-powered robots and automation systems can replace jobs in assembly lines and material handling.

  3. Customer Service: Chatbots and virtual assistants can handle basic customer inquiries, reducing the need for human customer service representatives.

  4. Data Entry and Analysis: AI algorithms can process and analyze large amounts of data, potentially replacing jobs that involve manual data entry and basic data analysis.

  5. Retail: Automated checkout systems and cashier-less stores could reduce the demand for traditional retail workers.

  6. Routine Administrative Tasks: AI can handle repetitive administrative tasks like scheduling, email filtering, and document processing.

  7. Agriculture: AI-powered robots and drones can assist with tasks like planting, harvesting, and crop monitoring, potentially reducing the need for manual labor.

  8. Financial Services: AI algorithms can automate tasks like risk assessment, fraud detection, and algorithmic trading, impacting jobs in those areas.

  9. Healthcare: AI can aid in medical diagnostics, automated monitoring, and data analysis, potentially impacting certain roles in radiology and pathology.

  10. Legal Research: AI-powered tools can assist with legal research and document review, potentially affecting jobs in these areas.
It's important to note that while AI may automate certain tasks, it can also create new job opportunities. The widespread adoption of AI is likely to reshape the job market, requiring individuals to acquire new skills and adapt to changing roles. Additionally, AI is expected to enhance productivity and efficiency in various industries, leading to overall economic growth.
Click to expand...
Will "soldier" soon be on that list?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bornstarch
What jobs will be gone, what jobs will be safe? The future of AI
2
Replies
22
Views
520
Brofessor
Brofessor
JoeyJoeJoeJr
Self Made AI TV Shows
Replies
9
Views
184
PBAC
PBAC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,444
Messages
55,825,678
Members
174,950
Latest member
Malapropism

Share this page

Back
Top