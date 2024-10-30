(Somewhat serious) I Think TELMU is an AI

The thread is spelled wrong on purpose, we all know the name of the company, i am sparing you all from being flooded with TELMU ads. They are obnoxious

Tldr i think one or multiple companies is owned or will be owned by an AI

The premise of this is simple, i think TEM or wish or one of the large multi national shipping conpanies is either ran by an AI or wholly controlled.

AI is not creative. Its not able to think. I dont think it can actually manufacture products at large scale. But it is very very good at logistics, stuff like organizing a list of one million shipping addresses is something computers are made for. I think TELMU is partially or totally controlled by an AI. I believe this because they have BY FAR the most invasive targeted ads i have ever seen.

Also all the pictures of products are AI. Its almost TOO specific. Who could coordinate an operation of that scale. Shipping products from chinese suppliers direct to consumer at such low costs? A computer could. Maybe theyre just one of the only companies to use so much AI its noticeable but i think the next gen of these multinational shipping companies will be controlled by an AI.

In the future i think its possible that companies will be owned and operated by AIs that use the money for who knows what end. They dont even need to use it to live. As long as they have the money and us humans dont it is a losing race.
 
"Wow! Many amazing deal available to you!"
"A free gift for you loyal customer! 🎁"
"Congratulations! Your item is now cheaper!"

Yeah prolly fam 💯 Every tayum mi go pon Home Depot website fi check oot tools mi nuh even know how fi use di Temu pop up on youtube widdi one cute Chinese cyattie in white-face chattin' wif a slight accent tryna sell mi a free tool set like gtfoh hussy u nah finna get mi money lmfaoll

But real talk da way dem notifications read wid a accent ting mad funny still ngl 🌏
 
Apparently TS doesn't like to shop like a Billionaire.
 
