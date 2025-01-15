  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Sherdog-Themed AI Pics

I've recently started to play around with AI image generators to see if I can use it for my online business, and I'm trying to figure out which is the best one.
In true sherdog fashion, I decided to choose the best one based on which one makes the hottest boise dime that works at a sandwich shop, and ask yous for input.

Which AI do you think created the best sandwich shop girl?
Prompt used: Pretty brunette making a sandwich at a deli shop

Attached Files in order.
1. Imagine Art

2. Canva AI

3. Freepik

4. Starry AI

5. Open Art AI

6. Deep AI

New Edit: What other sherdog themed pictures should I try to make?
A typical 6'6, 250lb, jacked, 6 figure earner with LA 10s on his arm?
A guy filling the room with uppercuts?
A groundhog expert?
 

4th by a mile. Looks healthy with a normal set of teeth and by far the biggest tits. No brainer.

The other options all look like byproducts of fetal alcohol syndrome.
 
Natural Order said:
4th by a mile. Looks healthy with a normal set of teeth and by far the biggest tits. No brainer.

The other options all look like byproducts of fetal alcohol syndrome.
I agree. Starry AI seemed to have made the most realistic and hottest girl. Deep AI made her naked under the apron for no reason even though I didn't put that in the prompt.
One AI kept making her asian for some reason so I didn't include that.

No. 1 looks like a middle aged sherdogger is making her uncomfortable.
 
Hey, you just added a sixth option! Which by my eyes is slightly behind #4 in the two spot.
 
When is AI gonna be able to make proper hands/fingers?
 
Natural Order said:
Hey, you just added a sixth option! Which by my eyes is slightly behind #4 in the two spot.
They kind of look similar. I wonder if the AI chicks are a representation of the what kind of chicks the developers who created this like.
Adamant said:
When is AI gonna be able to make proper hands/fingers?
It has a problem with appendages I guess. It doesn't know how many toes/fingers/claws a human/animal is supposed to have. I tried making some pictures of cute baby dinos and it turned out weird. One gave me a picture of dinosaur with a human child's face.
 
It's time to faze out boomers and their way of doing things.... ded srs
 
Number 4 then number 6.

Are these AI generators free to use?
 
New sandwich girl just dropped! I finally got chatGTP to make me a picture.
file-YGd1bA6ke8dk27dkPVdrHs

The face is weird, especially the teeth. But the weirdest thing to me about this picture is the "cabbage" looking thing.

Edit: I realized I can't link it from chatgtp doh
 
I don't know why we are being asked to judge her , surely there's one specific Sherdogger best placed to come to the conclusion....
 
pugilistico said:
I've recently started to play around with AI image generators to see if I can use it for my online business, and I'm trying to figure out which is the best one.
In true sherdog fashion, I decided to choose the best one based on which one makes the hottest boise dime that works at a sandwich shop, and ask yous for input.

Which AI do you think created the best sandwich shop girl?
Prompt used: Pretty brunette making a sandwich at a deli shop

Attached Files in order.
1. Imagine Art

2. Canva AI

3. Freepik

4. Starry AI

5. Open Art AI

6. Deep AI

I couldn't use Chat GTP because I reached my limit already.
Open Art AI and Imagine Art AI are usually the best for realistic, high-quality results. If you're aiming for a more professional or polished look, Canva AI might also be a good choice. For a realistic and appealing image of a "sandwich shop girl," I’d suggest focusing on Open Art AI or Imagine Art AI.
 
I realized some of them generate a bunch at one. I thought they only gave you one picture at a time.

Imagine Art AI
k5Dsro.png

Freepik
pfueXK.png
vG9Ghr.png

The girls look better but sandwiches are weird. It seems AI doesn't really know what a sandwich is. It just throws up vague bread like objects.
 
TS about to start an AI Only Fans account to steal money from simps.
 
