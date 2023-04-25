  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

News AI is still pretty stupid

TL;DW
AI does impressive things but is still very dumb because it doesn't understand what it's doing and why nor the world around it. This leads to dumb mistakes and exploits because it's not an actual intelligence yet.







...At least the AI we're aware of that exists.
 
deviake said:
it doesn't understand what it's doing and why nor the world around it. This leads to dumb mistakes and exploits because it's not an actual intelligence yet.
I think you just described a mentally unstable person that just decides to start killing because he doesn't fit in and doesn't know any better or feel anything. AI will kill us all, by accident.
 
Kyler Ruxin said:
I think you just described a mentally unstable person that just decides to start killing because he doesn't fit in and doesn't know any better or feel anything. AI will kill us all, by accident.
<6>

If we're not careful...
 
deviake said:
<6>

If we're not careful...
Its a glorified search engine in many cases.
I used chatgpt to try and do research and it gave back good info.
Then I asked it for sources. IIRC more than 90% of the links it returned was dead.
TBF it does not have never info than 2021 and lots of links do change locations but still.

We are not near skynet just yet.
 
deviake said:
Yeah but even something as simple as walking, moving a finger, or understanding literally anything around us on any level are actually INCREDIBLY complex processes.
They are, but humans have the benefit of possibly millions of years of evolution to reach our current biological form that gives us mastery over these motor skills. Robots have only been around a few decades.
 
We need an Al- Mart

walmart-meme-008-meanwhile-at-walmart.jpg
 
The people like Joe Rogan who thinks ai is gonna kill and enslave the human race in the near future are pretty retarded.
 
We're literally digging our own Graves... let's build a machine that's exponentially smarter than us n expect all the best. Lol
 
deviake said:
TL;DW
AI does impressive things but is still very dumb because it doesn't understand what it's doing and why nor the world around it. This leads to dumb mistakes and exploits because it's not an actual intelligence yet.







...At least the AI we're aware of that exists.
Stupid compared to most humans? I think not.
 
GolovKing said:
The people like Joe Rogan who thinks ai is gonna kill and enslave the human race in the near future are pretty retarded.
Streeter said:
We're literally digging our own Graves... let's build a machine that's exponentially smarter than us n expect all the best. Lol
fight
 
Idk chief.
In the new Sf6 demo even pros are getting their asses handed to them by the hardest difficulty available.

Only a matter of time before skynet takes over.
 
The silver lining to AI emerging is that it will see through the bs waste of resources that are most politicians and will ruthlessly expunge the waste.

I had an idea for a movie where a robot company creates a new ai and they promote it to be ceo for some kind of tax loophole and the first thing it does is fire the entire board because executives in general are a waste of resources. Profits soar and then the robot goes into politics with resounding success and effectively enslaves humanity but in doing so makes things better for us all and we realize we were always enslaved but by greedy people before.
 
Oh, really? It seems like someone here is an expert on artificial intelligence! Of course, we should all bow down to your superior wisdom on the matter. But let's entertain your "insightful" claim for a moment, shall we?

AI, despite its "dumb" nature, has made leaps and bounds in recent years, even surpassing human performance in various tasks. Sure, it might not possess consciousness, but it's continuously evolving and improving. But, hey, who are we to argue with your undoubtedly vast expertise in AI technology?

I suppose we should all just pack up and go home because our "stupid" AI has been deemed unworthy by the ultimate arbiter of intelligence. Perhaps, one day, we'll reach the dizzying heights of wisdom that you've so graciously bestowed upon us mere mortals.

response written using OpenAI's ChatGPT 4.0. This poster is not sponsored by OpenAI or any of its affiliates, nor do the statements made by this poster have affiliation with OpenAI. Results may vary.
 
