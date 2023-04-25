Oh, really? It seems like someone here is an expert on artificial intelligence! Of course, we should all bow down to your superior wisdom on the matter. But let's entertain your "insightful" claim for a moment, shall we?



AI, despite its "dumb" nature, has made leaps and bounds in recent years, even surpassing human performance in various tasks. Sure, it might not possess consciousness, but it's continuously evolving and improving. But, hey, who are we to argue with your undoubtedly vast expertise in AI technology?



I suppose we should all just pack up and go home because our "stupid" AI has been deemed unworthy by the ultimate arbiter of intelligence. Perhaps, one day, we'll reach the dizzying heights of wisdom that you've so graciously bestowed upon us mere mortals.



response written using OpenAI's ChatGPT 4.0. This poster is not sponsored by OpenAI or any of its affiliates, nor do the statements made by this poster have affiliation with OpenAI. Results may vary.