AEW AEW CXXIX: Continental Classic Kick Off Edition

Who Wins The Continental Classic?

  • Kazuchika Okada

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Will Ospreay

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Darby Allin

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Claudio Castagnoli

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Ricochet

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Brody King

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Juice Robinson

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Kyle Fletcher

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Daniel Garcia

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mark Briscoe

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Shelton Benjamin

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Beast Mortos

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
giphy.gif


GdRTYK0XwAEIt28


GdPOF_fXcAASlsj


GdPOGntXQAApKRV


d58fcd5b5d0e9eb6a9883ee81f4e4ea074afbc11.gifv


0d9ee378d45da9c3a88d607bb718756e8f549ee8.gifv


833b2946100caae3039336c789385235d443074d.gifv


4e1a904f3365e41dea92224bcc6df371d1aaa566.gifv


d032b19c9f13f2fc2153035dc8075a2699de3b8b.gifv


 
Daniel Garcia being in this tournament is absolutely stupid.

He should be defending the title he has.. him having CC tourney matches AND defending the TNT title separately would be too much DG.
 
The Clinch said:
Daniel Garcia being in this tournament is absolutely stupid.

He should be defending the title he has.. him having CC tourney matches AND defending the TNT title separately would be too much DG.
DG being promoted every week is already too much DG! Please come quickly, Kenny. We are barely holding on.
 
Stargazer Rex said:
DG being promoted every week is already too much DG! Please come quickly, Kenny. We are barely holding on.
I mean, the current TNT champion is going to eat pins in this tournament? That’s gonna make this title look like shit.

Or is he going to win a bunch of nontitle matches? That’s gonna make some of these other guys look like shit.

Where the hell is Daniel Bryan Danielson? Give him a run with the book.. hell, give anyone a chance.
 
The Clinch said:
I mean, the current TNT champion is going to eat pins in this tournament? That’s gonna make this title look like shit.

Or is he going to win a bunch of nontitle matches? That’s gonna make some of these other guys look like shit.

Where the hell is Daniel Bryan Danielson? Give him a run with the book.. hell, give anyone a chance.
Has Big Tone booked himself into a corner? Many such case!
 
The Clinch said:
I mean, the current TNT champion is going to eat pins in this tournament? That’s gonna make this title look like shit.

Or is he going to win a bunch of nontitle matches? That’s gonna make some of these other guys look like shit.

Where the hell is Daniel Bryan Danielson? Give him a run with the book.. hell, give anyone a chance.
Again, do titles holders look like shit if they lose in the G1? I really don't think they do.
 
GoldenAzazel said:
Again, do titles holders look like shit if they lose in the G1? I really don't think they do.
Title holders in the G1 are going for a shot at the World Championship.

Title holders in the CC are trying to becoming the 4th best champion. The title Garcia holds is higher on hierarchy than the title he's going for in the CC <lmao>
 
Based God said:
Title holders in the G1 are going for a shot at the World Championship.

Title holders in the CC are trying to becoming the 4th best champion. The title Garcia holds is higher on hierarchy than the title he's going for in the CC <lmao>
Yeah, I get that. But they still lose to non title holders in the tournament
 
It's pretty much impossible to go undefeated in a round robin tournament in wrestling. Unless you end up losing every single match, you really don't look weak. Losses are expected.

World champions go in and lose to non title holders and non contenders. It doesn't make them look weak at all imo
 
GoldenAzazel said:
Yeah, I get that. But they still lose to non title holders in the tournament
and the people that beat them get title shots on big shows like King of Pro Wrestling and Power Struggle afterwards. There's stakes for every champion risking themselves entering the G1 to go after the World Championship and the G1 win.

Hope they at least do that in this tournament and this sets up a feud and TNT title match for the PPV or something. If they do nothing with the wins it would be stupid and if they do get a title shot from beating him in the tournament and it's on a throwaway episode of Collision it'll be stupid.

Garcia is risking people beating him to go after a belt that's lesser than the belt he holds. It's weird.
 
Based God said:
and the people that beat them get title shots on big shows like King of Pro Wrestling and Power Struggle afterwards. There's stakes for every champion risking themselves entering the G1 to go after the World Championship and the G1 win.

Hope they at least do that in this tournament and this sets up a feud and TNT title match for the PPV or something. If they do nothing with the wins it would be stupid and if they do get a title shot from beating him in the tournament and it's on a throwaway episode of Collision it'll be stupid.
I don't agree with it being stupid if it's on TV instead of PPV, but they should definitely be following up on wins and losses in the Continental Classic and building potential feuds off them.
 
Man, if only Ricky Starks was signed to AEW and had nothing going on.. this tournament would be a good way to get him doing something.

Could also work for Miro, Keith Lee, Hechicero, Yota Tsuji, Ultimo Dragon..

Surprised KOR, Shane Taylor, or any/all of Top Flight aren’t in the tournament.
 
The Clinch said:
Man, if only Ricky Starks was signed to AEW and had nothing going on.. this tournament would be a good way to get him doing something.

Could also work for Miro, Keith Lee, Hechicero, Yota Tsuji, Ultimo Dragon..

Surprised KOR, Shane Taylor, or any/all of Top Flight aren’t in the tournament.
I was going to vote KOR just for the laughs until I realized he wasn't in it.
 
