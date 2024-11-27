Daniel Garcia being in this tournament is absolutely stupid.
He should be defending the title he has.. him having CC tourney matches AND defending the TNT title separately would be too much DG.
DG being promoted every week is already too much DG! Please come quickly, Kenny. We are barely holding on.
I mean, the current TNT champion is going to eat pins in this tournament? That’s gonna make this title look like shit.
Or is he going to win a bunch of nontitle matches? That’s gonna make some of these other guys look like shit.
Where the hell is Daniel Bryan Danielson? Give him a run with the book.. hell, give anyone a chance.
Again, do titles holders look like shit if they lose in the G1? I really don't think they do.
Has Big Tone booked himself into a corner? Many such case!
Yeah, I get that. But they still lose to non title holders in the tournamentTitle holders in the G1 are going for a shot at the World Championship.
Title holders in the CC are trying to becoming the 4th best champion. The title Garcia holds is higher on hierarchy than the title he's going for in the CC
Why isn’t Big Bill in the tourney instead of DG, Rex?
Yeah, I get that. But they still lose to non title holders in the tournament
I don't agree with it being stupid if it's on TV instead of PPV, but they should definitely be following up on wins and losses in the Continental Classic and building potential feuds off them.and the people that beat them get title shots on big shows like King of Pro Wrestling and Power Struggle afterwards. There's stakes for every champion risking themselves entering the G1 to go after the World Championship and the G1 win.
Hope they at least do that in this tournament and this sets up a feud and TNT title match for the PPV or something. If they do nothing with the wins it would be stupid and if they do get a title shot from beating him in the tournament and it's on a throwaway episode of Collision it'll be stupid.
It’s cause he’s a little man who’s been told size doesn’t matter for his whole lifeBig Tone doesn't understand nor appreciate size. Sad!
It’s cause he’s a little man who’s been told size doesn’t matter for his whole life
I was going to vote KOR just for the laughs until I realized he wasn't in it.Man, if only Ricky Starks was signed to AEW and had nothing going on.. this tournament would be a good way to get him doing something.
Could also work for Miro, Keith Lee, Hechicero, Yota Tsuji, Ultimo Dragon..
Surprised KOR, Shane Taylor, or any/all of Top Flight aren’t in the tournament.