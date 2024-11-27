GoldenAzazel said: Yeah, I get that. But they still lose to non title holders in the tournament Click to expand...

and the people that beat them get title shots on big shows like King of Pro Wrestling and Power Struggle afterwards. There's stakes for every champion risking themselves entering the G1 to go after the World Championship and the G1 win.Hope they at least do that in this tournament and this sets up a feud and TNT title match for the PPV or something. If they do nothing with the wins it would be stupid and if they do get a title shot from beating him in the tournament and it's on a throwaway episode of Collision it'll be stupid.Garcia is risking people beating him to go after a belt that's lesser than the belt he holds. It's weird.