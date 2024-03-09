“Police officers are facing down fully automatic weapon fire in amounts that haven’t existed in this country since the days of Al Capone in the Tommy gun,”

A row of AR-15 style rifles is displayed for a photograph, one with a conversion device installed making it fully automatic, and one a fully automatic M-16 machine gun, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The devices that can convert legal semi-automatic weapons can be made on a 3D printer in about 35 minutes or ordered from overseas online for less than $30. They’re also quick to install.

“It takes two or three seconds to put in some of these devices into a firearm to make that firearm into a machine gun instantly,”

They’re also increasingly a fixture online, in social media and rap lyrics

A handful of fully automatic conversion devices is displayed for a photograph, above semi-automatic pistols, some with conversion devices installed making them fully automatic, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Davis hopes to start a foundation called For Every Eleven to fight gun violence and honor his son’s memory.