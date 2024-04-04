spamking said: Hard disagree on gun registration. Gun owners should be reporting lost/stolen guns. Click to expand...

Which only works if those guns are legitimately lost or stolen. Which, at least according to this article, is not the case. The purchases are happening via illegal means.Unfortunately, I think a registry for the guns themselves has to happen at some point. Every manufacturer will have to individual number their production outputs and register those serial numbers somewhere. In the event that a firearm is used in a crime and we can obtain that weapon, we can backtrack it to the last known sale and attach liability at that point.It will suck for some but it will also force owners and dealers to take a greater share of responsibility for their position in the market. If it's a legitimate theft and the owner reported it, fine. But if it's a straw purchase and the buyer lies about it being stolen, we can assume that the criminal who purchased it will gladly flip on the seller to avoid adding a gun theft charge on top of whatever other crime.I don't think there's ever going to be a realistic position where gun owners don't have to take more responsibility for what happens with gun driven crime in the country. Especially if they want to defang more attempts to curtail purchases by legit buyers and owners.