Ayy bro I wanna get punched in the face, watch it's gonna be funny.Call me dumb, but I don't get that prank.
Tbf, if they get violently battered that’s content I’d watch. Maybe it’s for the kids so I don’t get it but fuck knows why anyone would watch these ‘pranksters’. An @Neck&Neck so eloquently put it, wanksters.Ayy bro I wanna get punched in the face, watch it's gonna be funny.
I think you'd be surprised at the amount of pro fighters who are also just regular people ready to throw hands the minute you get disrespectful. Khabib is a pro to but go ahead and approach him and tell him muslims are trash. Things wont end well for you.Jamal still being a dumbass as usual. He is a pro fighter, he should have more constraint than to try to start a fight with some rando that says something to him.
Agree on the first part to a degree, but Hill didn't START anything here, the other dude walked up next to him, and started talking shit. You never know what another strangers intent may be when they step into your space with aggression, even if it may be feigned.Jamal still being a dumbass as usual. He is a pro fighter, he should have more constraint than to try to start a fight with some rando that says something to him.
I'm just saying that someone in his position should have a cooler head. He was ready to throw down on a moments notice cause some dude said something dumb to him.Agree on the first part to a degree, but Hill didn't START anything here, the other dude walked up next to him, and started talking shit. You never know what another strangers intent may be when they step into your space with aggression, even if it may be feigned.
He didn't actually strike the dude, he just grabbed him by the neck. Lol