Tens of thousands of dockworkers are set to strike as soon as Oct. 1, potentially snarling dozens of ports along the East and Gulf coasts with major implications for the U.S. economy.

A shutdown of the ports would cost the economy up to $4.5 billion each day, according to a report from JPMorgan senior equity analyst Brian Ossenbeck.

The East and Gulf Coast ports account for more than half of U.S. container imports, facilitating the transport of everything from toys to fresh fruit to nuclear reactors, Ossenbeck found.

A strike lasting only a handful of days would wreak little damage, but a prolonged work stoppage of several weeks or months could drive up prices for some goods and cause layoffs at manufacturers as raw materials dry up, experts said.

“The supply chain will start to get shocked after a couple of weeks,” Adam Kamins, a senior director of economic research at Moody’s Analytics, told ABC News. “If it gets beyond that, we’ll start to see some much more signifiant implications."

The International Longshoreman’s Association, the union which says it represents 50,000 East and Gulf Coast dockworkers under the contract at issue, did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment. The U.S. Maritime Alliance, or USMX, an organization bargaining on behalf of the dockworkers’ employers, declined to respond to a request for comment. The USMX claims that only 25,000 workers will be impacted by the work stoppage.

President Joe Biden retains the power to prevent or halt a strike under the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act. Trade organizations sent a letter to Biden earlier this month urging the White House to intervene.

Port workers strike could snarl the supply chain and bust your holiday budget

If East Coast and Gulf Coast port workers don't reach a labor deal this week, Americans could face high prices and shortages this holiday.
Americans could face high prices and shortages again this holiday season but this time, it would be because of a worker strike instead of a global pandemic.

As of Thursday, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) said labor talks with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) remain at a standstill, and about 45,000 of its union workers at 36 East coast and Gulf Coast ports are ready to walk on Oct. 1 for the first time since 1977.

A strike could lead to shortages of certain items and boost prices for voters already frustrated with housing and food inflation, experts said. The ports handle about half of U.S. ocean imports, including food, clothing, auto parts, cars shipped via container and holiday toys, experts said.

“A supply chain disruption would undoubtedly lead to price increases across the board and would impact consumers’ ability to find the toys they are looking for in the weeks and months ahead,” said Greg Ahearn, president and chief executive of The Toy Association.

If they strike on Tuesday prices will increase and shortages will put further strain on people.

Get prepared for high prices and shortages if they go on strike.
 
"President Joe Biden retains the power to prevent or halt a strike under the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act. Trade organizations sent a letter to Biden earlier this month urging the White House to intervene."

Free market capatilist tycoons, libertarians, business moguls: Please please Mr Government man, please come and help me. Save me from the right of labour to associate and negotiate contracts.
 

East and Gulf Coast ports strike, with ILA longshoremen walking off job from New England to Texas, stranding billions in trade

Billions in trade came to a screeching halt at U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast ports after members of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) began walking off the job after 12:01 a.m. ET on October 1. The ILA is North America’s largest longshoremen’s union, with roughly 50,000 of its 85,000 members making good on the threat to strike at 14 major ports subject to a just-expired master contract with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), and picketing workers beginning to appear at ports. The union and port ownership group failed to reach agreement by midnight on a new contract in a protracted battle over wage increases and use of automation.

In a last-ditch effort on Monday to avert a strike that will cause significant harm to the U.S. economy if it is lengthy — at least hundreds of millions of dollars a day at the largest ports like New York/New Jersey — the USMX offered a nearly 50% wage hike over six years, but that was rejected by the ILA, according to a source close to the negotiations. The port ownership group said it hoped the offer would lead to a resumption of collective bargaining.

They are on strike now or if they go a week it could take a month to recover.
 
Existing pay is:

81k base pay

Tenured employees with overtime get 200k

They are asking for 77% more.

Is this correct?
 
It sounds like the dock workers union is against automation.

Automation is good for everyone except the dock workers.

The automation is good for:

The engineers that design the equipment
The Machine builders, panel builders, etc. that built it.
The Millwrights, and Electricians that install it the equipment
The maintenance mechanics that maintain the equipment
Everyone who gets anything through the ports

The Automation is bad for:

The dock workers who perform a repetitive task that can be done via automation.
 
China already has a fully automated port, and several others that are reaching the same level

Qingdao Port
GEEIB3-KXXJOYNO3-KWQMYB2-LZOE.jpg

Asia’s first fully-automated port, Qingdao Port holds the global operational efficiency record, with each crane handling more than 30 containers per hour. The port’s automated container terminal employs hydrogen energy and 5G technology, handling 48 standard containers per hour.
 
Let's see to get a job there you have to know someone and then maybe if you wait long enough and you pay the required money you can get a job.

Then you already get great pay and benefits, some of the best out there.

Now they want to hurt everyone else to get more.

The labor cost they helped add to greatly are the very reason posts are going to automaton.

Some how they thing a 77% increase will not push that faster. Then they want a no more automaton deal as a part of that.

let them strike and then give loans to ports to speed up and increase automaton to fix this once and for good.

The bitch because people out there are mad and don't support them.
 
IDK, if my job was being threatened by AI I'm not so sure I'd be demanding a 77 percent pay increase. Especially because I make good money for what I do.

It's no different than what's happening to fast food workers here in California. They either losing their jobs, getting their hours cut or being automated.
 
TeTe said:
IDK, if my job was being threatened by AI I'm not so sure I'd be demanding a 77 percent pay increase. Especially because I make good money for what I do.

It's no different than what's happening to fast food workers here in California. They either losing their jobs, getting their hours cut or being automated.
This...

Cutting their own throats... like almost every major union has done in the past

US is already lagging in port efficiency due to other countries embracing automation.

Nice job giving US ports the incentive to jump on the automation train

World Ports Ranked by Vessel time in Port

There isn't a US City on the list until #44 in North Carolina

New York/New Jersey - 308/348
Los Angeles - 336/348
 
Cool Hand Luke said:
Houston is apparently not affected, at least not City Docks terminal.
Wow... Really? I saw Houston included on the strike map yesterday.

The Port of Houston is the major player here.

The Bayport Terminal is just north of me. I watched being constructed in 2005 and it's a zero there now.

Guessing its going to get a lot worse now.
 
Scerpi said:
Wow... Really? I saw Houston included on the strike map yesterday.

The Port of Houston is the major player here.

The Bayport Terminal is just north of me. I watched being constructed in 2005 and it's a zero there now.

Guessing its going to get a lot worse now.
Galveston and Bayport (mostly containers) likely affected, Houston break bulk terminals will be business as normal. Freeport may also be unaffected.
 
