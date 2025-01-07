Economy Hold on to your butts & buy TP; Potential Port Strike Looms Ahead

With just over a week to go before thousands of longshoremen at ports on the East and Gulf Coast are due to go on strike, negotiations aimed at settling the long running contract dispute are set to resume on Tuesday.

The two sides of the dispute are the International Longshoremen’s Association and the U.S. Maritime Alliance, the management group which represents all of the ports and other stakeholders.

Parties have already agreed on money issues, with the workers set to receive a 62% pay increase over the six year life of the contract. But work rule negotiations remain unsettled.
The union said it will fight management’s proposals to further automate ports because it contends doing so will result in the loss of high-paying jobs for its members.

hold-onto-your-butts.gif
 
Last edited:
The union already got the money for the members. A crazy 60% raise.

The union is now fighting to prevent the company from installing more efficient equipment like Europe uses.

No. A union should NOT be demanding that in the name of worker pay and benefits.
 
They might want to settle. If they strike Trump could declare an national emergency and have the national guard start unloading ships.
 
