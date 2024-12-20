PEB said:



"

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters says workers at seven Amazon facilities went on strike Thursday morning in an effort by the union to pressure the e-commerce giant for a labor agreement during a key shopping period. People have begun picketing in some locations, including one



The Teamsters say the workers, who authorized walkouts in the past few days, are hitting the pavement after Amazon ignored a Dec. 15 deadline the union set for contract negotiations. Amazon says it doesn't expect any impact on its operations during what the union calls the largest strike against the company in U.S. history.

"



"

to the picket line by failing to show them the respect they have earned," Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien said in a statement.



"If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon's insatiable greed. We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it," he said.

"





Amazon workers, led by Teamsters, launch strikes today in multiple cities Teamsters union says Amazon workers at seven warehouses plan to walk off the job Thursday morning in multiple states. I suspected this would happen when teamsters decided not to support Biden. Is Elon playing money into teamsters President pockets? I am all for higher wages an better working conditions why not Dallas, Miami, any Florida district, Texas at all? This needed to be approved by the teamsters governing body. Not a fan of targeting one group or one state? But now they say some warehouses don't have union representatives. Still I like to see what states don't have union representatives? Timing of this to just before Trump takes office?The International Brotherhood of Teamsters says workers at seven Amazon facilities went on strike Thursday morning in an effort by the union to pressure the e-commerce giant for a labor agreement during a key shopping period. People have begun picketing in some locations, including one in the New York City borough of Queens The Teamsters say the workers, who authorized walkouts in the past few days, are hitting the pavement after Amazon ignored a Dec. 15 deadline the union set for contract negotiations. Amazon says it doesn't expect any impact on its operations during what the union calls the largest strike against the company in U.S. history.to the picket line by failing to show them the respect they have earned," Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien said in a statement."If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon's insatiable greed. We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it," he said. Click to expand...

They are much much larger in the northeast/Midwest and are much more powerful there imo. Unions in general are a much bigger thing up north and cali. The south has them but with significantly less power and influence.