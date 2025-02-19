  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy January reports highest inflation increase since August 2023

Yep, inflation had the biggest increase in over a year during January of 2025. I'm confused- Trump said prices would drop "on day 1" of his presidency- what happened?

In fact, with his other policies (e.g. tariffs), we are set to see inflation continue to increase.

Now, this was this biggest knock on Biden- we live in this overpriced country because of Biden! It was all over this site and others that America was being fleeced by Biden with this inflation. It was the worst thing ever, and it was Biden's fault. High prices were killing us thanks to Dems running things.

Alright there you have it! Let the excuses and sad rationalizations rip! It's horrible when it's under Biden, but fine under Trump! At what point will it become Trump's fault? I'm sure Trumpers will try to blame it on Biden, but for how long?

Trump was elected on promises to lower prices for inflation-weary consumers. High inflation could imperil the Trump administration's agenda, including tax cuts, which could overstimulate a healthy economy, and mass deportations of undocumented immigrants that are seen causing labor shortages and raising costs such as wages for businesses.
"The moderation we saw in consumer inflation last summer is no longer visible now," said Scott Anderson, chief U.S. economist at BMO Capital Markets. "The problem for the Fed is this isn't just a one-month event, but looks like a real multi-month firming of inflation pressures."
 
Who is the president right now? What is he doing about inflation?
oh...you're are being serious. Not much I can say to you if you believe, 3 weeks into his term, that inflation from the month prior to him taking office should have magically disappeared. You couldn't even wait for February's report before your TDS exploded.
 
but biden was in office for most of January, how do you expect Trump to fix undo 4 years of damage in less than two weeks ?
 
oh...you're are being serious. Not much I can say to you if you believe, 3 weeks into his term, that inflation from the month prior to him taking office should have magically disappeared. You couldn't even wait for February's report before your TDS exploded.
Wait a minute, Trump said "On day 1" he would stop inflation- what happened? You actually think it is going to go down in February?
 
Wait a minute, Trump said "On day 1" he would stop inflation- what happened? You actually think it is going to go down in February?
you might of had a point if you had of waited for the February numbers.
 
you might of had a point if you had of waited for the February numbers.
The consumer price index jumped 0.5% last month (January, Trump is in already), the biggest gain since August 2023, after rising 0.4% in December, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said.

I have a point either way- Trump is not decreasing inflation, and that's a pipedream to say otherwise.
 
No surprise. That’s mostly a Biden month.

America didn’t originally become Great in a day so you would have to figure it won’t be Made Great Again in a day either
 
No surprise. That’s mostly a Biden month.

No surprise. That's mostly a Biden month.

America didn't originally become Great in a day so you would have to figure it won't be Made Great Again in a day either
That excuse won't last long. It also doesn't account for the day 1 promise.
 
