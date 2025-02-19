joy2day
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2024
- Messages
- 1,200
- Reaction score
- 2,494
Yep, inflation had the biggest increase in over a year during January of 2025. I'm confused- Trump said prices would drop "on day 1" of his presidency- what happened?
In fact, with his other policies (e.g. tariffs), we are set to see inflation continue to increase.
Now, this was this biggest knock on Biden- we live in this overpriced country because of Biden! It was all over this site and others that America was being fleeced by Biden with this inflation. It was the worst thing ever, and it was Biden's fault. High prices were killing us thanks to Dems running things.
Alright there you have it! Let the excuses and sad rationalizations rip! It's horrible when it's under Biden, but fine under Trump! At what point will it become Trump's fault? I'm sure Trumpers will try to blame it on Biden, but for how long?
Trump was elected on promises to lower prices for inflation-weary consumers. High inflation could imperil the Trump administration's agenda, including tax cuts, which could overstimulate a healthy economy, and mass deportations of undocumented immigrants that are seen causing labor shortages and raising costs such as wages for businesses.
"The moderation we saw in consumer inflation last summer is no longer visible now," said Scott Anderson, chief U.S. economist at BMO Capital Markets. "The problem for the Fed is this isn't just a one-month event, but looks like a real multi-month firming of inflation pressures."
In fact, with his other policies (e.g. tariffs), we are set to see inflation continue to increase.
Now, this was this biggest knock on Biden- we live in this overpriced country because of Biden! It was all over this site and others that America was being fleeced by Biden with this inflation. It was the worst thing ever, and it was Biden's fault. High prices were killing us thanks to Dems running things.
Alright there you have it! Let the excuses and sad rationalizations rip! It's horrible when it's under Biden, but fine under Trump! At what point will it become Trump's fault? I'm sure Trumpers will try to blame it on Biden, but for how long?
Trump was elected on promises to lower prices for inflation-weary consumers. High inflation could imperil the Trump administration's agenda, including tax cuts, which could overstimulate a healthy economy, and mass deportations of undocumented immigrants that are seen causing labor shortages and raising costs such as wages for businesses.
"The moderation we saw in consumer inflation last summer is no longer visible now," said Scott Anderson, chief U.S. economist at BMO Capital Markets. "The problem for the Fed is this isn't just a one-month event, but looks like a real multi-month firming of inflation pressures."