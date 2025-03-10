Update

All the crew of the Stena Immaculate are safe. 32 casualties have been brought ashore, and their condition is unknown. Some of the crew of the Solong are missing.The Stena Immaculate has sunk....in a stunning update, a senior official at the White House has said foul play 'has not been ruled out', gCaptain reported. They did not go into any detail as to what this may mean.FirefightingThe Stena Immaculate is a US-flagged oil and chemical tanker that had left a Greek port in the Aegean Sea before arriving in Hull. It's owned by Sweden's Stena Sphere.The ship was constructed in 2017.According to the website VesselFinder, the Solong was on en route to the port of Rotterdam, Netherlands and was expected to get there this evening.It left Grangemouth just after 8pm on Sunday evening, March 9, and had been docked there for 22 hours before it left for Europe, making its way down the Firth of Forth and into the North Sea.The vessel regularly docks at Grangemouth every few days, according to recent port call data.The latest ship position shows it has stopped off the coast of Hull.The Solong is a container ship that was build in 2005 and sails under the flag of Maderia. It is part of a programme by the US Department of Defence and the US Maritime Administration which is capable of transporting oil for the US army in 'times of need'.