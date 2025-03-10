650lb Sumo
Thirty-two casualties brought ashore and vessels ablaze after collision in North Sea – live
Owner of US-flagged tanker MV Stena Immaculate says all crew accounted for after collision with Rotterdam-bound cargo vessel Solong
www.theguardian.com
- 32 casualties have been brought ashore in Grimsby, after an oil tanker and a cargo vessel collided about 10 miles off the coast of East Yorkshire.
- Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the collision in the Humber estuary on Monday morning, believed to involve a US-flagged tanker called the MV Stena Immaculate, and a Rotterdam-bound cargo vessel the Solong.
- A HM Coastguard spokesperson said “The alarm was raised at 9.48am”. They said “A coastguard rescue helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability. The incident remains ongoing.”
- Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I’m concerned to hear of the collision between two vessels in the North Sea this morning and am liaising with officials and HM Coastguard as the situation develops.”
- Not all of the crew of the two ships is believed to be accounted for yet. Tracking data appears to show the Solong hit the Stena Immaculate when she was anchored.
- Chief executive of the Port of Grimsby East, Martyn Boyers says that he was told a 'massive fireball' was seen after the collision. Video footage appears to show the aftermath with the vessels on fire.
