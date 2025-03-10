  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International US-flagged Aviation Fuel Tanker and Portuguese Container Ship on Fire after Collision off East Yorkshire

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
10,518
Reaction score
25,538
www.theguardian.com

Thirty-two casualties brought ashore and vessels ablaze after collision in North Sea – live

Owner of US-flagged tanker MV Stena Immaculate says all crew accounted for after collision with Rotterdam-bound cargo vessel Solong
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
  • 32 casualties have been brought ashore in Grimsby, after an oil tanker and a cargo vessel collided about 10 miles off the coast of East Yorkshire.
  • Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the collision in the Humber estuary on Monday morning, believed to involve a US-flagged tanker called the MV Stena Immaculate, and a Rotterdam-bound cargo vessel the Solong.
  • A HM Coastguard spokesperson said “The alarm was raised at 9.48am”. They said “A coastguard rescue helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability. The incident remains ongoing.”
  • Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I’m concerned to hear of the collision between two vessels in the North Sea this morning and am liaising with officials and HM Coastguard as the situation develops.”
  • Not all of the crew of the two ships is believed to be accounted for yet. Tracking data appears to show the Solong hit the Stena Immaculate when she was anchored.
  • Chief executive of the Port of Grimsby East, Martyn Boyers says that he was told a 'massive fireball' was seen after the collision. Video footage appears to show the aftermath with the vessels on fire.

MV-Stena-Immaculate.jpeg

Solong-03.03.2017.jpg


0_rans_NvBQzQNjv4Bq_2WwsQGciJHbwB_EulIANUikPYR0xYwuEBLwP9UFqPg.jpg

oil-cargo-crash.jpeg


Update
 
Last edited:
Update

www.mirror.co.uk

Oil tanker crash off UK sparks security fears as 'US not ruling out foul play'

The US-flagged MC Stena Immaculate was hit by Portuguese cargo ship, the Solong, while anchored in the Humber Estuary in Hull this morning, as a US official gives an update
www.mirror.co.uk www.mirror.co.uk
www.dailyrecord.co.uk

Oil tanker crash in North Sea LIVE: 32 casualties rescued after collision

An ongoing emergency incident is underway.
www.dailyrecord.co.uk www.dailyrecord.co.uk
www.independent.co.uk

North Sea latest: At least 32 casualties after oil tanker and cargo ship collide

HM Coastguard say a rescue helicopter and multiple lifeboats have been deployed after MV Solong collides with US-flagged Stena Immaculate
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk

All the crew of the Stena Immaculate are safe. 32 casualties have been brought ashore, and their condition is unknown. Some of the crew of the Solong are missing.

The Stena Immaculate has sunk.

...in a stunning update, a senior official at the White House has said foul play 'has not been ruled out', gCaptain reported. They did not go into any detail as to what this may mean.

SEI243318916.jpeg

0_WhatsApp-Image-2025-03-10-at-121737-6jpeg.jpg


0_JS362526105.jpg

Firefighting

The Stena Immaculate is a US-flagged oil and chemical tanker that had left a Greek port in the Aegean Sea before arriving in Hull. It's owned by Sweden's Stena Sphere.

The ship was constructed in 2017.

According to the website VesselFinder, the Solong was on en route to the port of Rotterdam, Netherlands and was expected to get there this evening.

It left Grangemouth just after 8pm on Sunday evening, March 9, and had been docked there for 22 hours before it left for Europe, making its way down the Firth of Forth and into the North Sea.

The vessel regularly docks at Grangemouth every few days, according to recent port call data.

The latest ship position shows it has stopped off the coast of Hull.

The Solong is a container ship that was build in 2005 and sails under the flag of Maderia. It is part of a programme by the US Department of Defence and the US Maritime Administration which is capable of transporting oil for the US army in 'times of need'.
 
...in a stunning update, a senior official at the White House has said foul play 'has not been ruled out', gCaptain reported. They did not go into any detail as to what this may mean.
Click to expand...

I mean, if you don't have details yet that's a fair call to make...but I'd consider it highly unlikely.

Between AIS and Radar that potential collision alarm would be screaming on both vessels miles out.

Gut says another case of the captains refusing to believe risk of collision existed until it was too late.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,120
Messages
57,008,484
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top