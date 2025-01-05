5 reasons why UFC 311 is a must watch

Lets get into it!



1) Islam vs Arman



Dont get me wrong, I got Islam. I think the way and the speed he developped is extraordinary. And I say that mouthfully. Islam is very good. But on the flipside I cant help but wondering how good is Arman now. Lets be honest guys -- wouldnt he be a perfect underdog to win here? I honestly think P4P Arman can match Islam on the ground any day of the week.



Thats gonna be a great one! I think Islam will win it but if Arman pull out the upset I wont be shocked.



2) The wrestling war



Merab and Umar are in for the fight of their life. I dont care what anyone say about how Merab is afraid or blabla blabla. Those are people that never been in a gym. Truth is guys that actually fight for a living arent afraid of other people to fight... its more about like they know a bad matchup when they see it. I dont think it has anything to do with being afraid tbh but more self-awareness. But as for this matchup, Umar has pretty much everything going for him BUT and this is something NOBODY talk about is Merab is known for having a big heart (and by big heart I dont mind giving candies at christmas).



Merab will match Umar whereever the fight goes. I think this is a fight where people are overlooking Umar and underlooking Merab a little bit. Im going with Merab here tbh.



3) The ex champions



Both of these guys shouldve fought 2-3 years ago. They both were champs. I honestly have no idea about this one. I have argument for and against both. Both guys are looking to rebound after losing to the same guy and its really all about who gonna step up to the plate on fight night.



I think both can win on different day. But I LOVE that matchup. Shouldve been made before though.



4) Is Darius done?



That fight will let us know ALOT about Dariush career.



Hey I respect Moicano ressurgence and he really put on a good show and actually put to sleep people I didnt think he would be able to but lets be honest -- on paper at least -- Dariush should not lose this fight. And thats why hes gonna lose it.



This is a fight that honestly Dariush should win alot of the time. And Moicano isnt young too. Moicano is pulling out a Cejudo 2019. I think if Dariush lose this he should retire. And if Moicano win? Hey my man youve earned your title fight or at least youre very close to it.



5) Holland entering Cowboy Cerrone territory?



Can Holland win this fight? Yes. I think. But man I feel like the UFC is starting to use him the same way they used Cerrone.



Thoughts?