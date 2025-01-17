UFC 311 - predictable chinstrap domination

Koro_11
One guy pulled out, the other is already making injury excuses?
This whole event went from super interesting to a forgone conclusion in just a single day.
And lol at all you jokers giving Moicano a snowballs chance in hell, both title fights are already decided.
Btw, I would be so happy to be proven wrong, have this thread bumped and get flamed to Bolivia by the entire forum for this post, but unfortunately, it’s not gonna happen.
-edit-
I only hope that Merab is playing possum and isn’t actually injured because a healthy Merab does indeed have a good chance.
