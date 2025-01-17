  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

UFC 311 - predictable chinstrap domination

One guy pulled out, the other is already making injury excuses?

This whole event went from super interesting to a forgone conclusion in just a single day.

And lol at all you jokers giving Moicano a snowballs chance in hell, both title fights are already decided.

Btw, I would be so happy to be proven wrong, have this thread bumped and get flamed to Bolivia by the entire forum for this post, but unfortunately, it’s not gonna happen.

I only hope that Merab is playing possum and isn’t actually injured because a healthy Merab does indeed have a good chance.
 
I don’t care about win streaks or losing streaks, they should have given it to Dariush, he’s just a better fighter and presents a better challenge to Islam stylistically.

Moicano has zero chance, he’s simply got nothing for Islam.
 
One guy pulled out, the other is already making injury excuses?

This whole event went from super interesting to a forgone conclusion in just a single day.

And lol at all you jokers giving Moicano a snowballs chance in hell, both title fights are already decided.

Btw, I would be so happy to be proven wrong, have this thread bumped and get flamed to Bolivia by the entire forum for this post, but unfortunately, it’s not gonna happen.
Sadly, I agree with you. Still hoping Jiri - Hill will be fire.
 
49-46 Merab imo.
Hello, based? I like merat. would be funny if he kept the strap.
Umar has fought one ranked opponent and he's never seen anything like Merab. I have no idea why he's such a big favourite. He might make me eat my words but I think by round three when Umar is starting to feel the pace a lot of team Khabib fans are gonna start feeling upset
 
49-46 Merab imo.


Umar has fought one ranked opponent and he's never seen anything like Merab. I have no idea why he's such a big favourite. He might make me eat my words but I think by round three when Umar is starting to feel the pace a lot of team Khabib fans are gonna start feeling upset
Well let's see how it plays out tomorrow.
 
49-46 Merab imo.


Umar has fought one ranked opponent and he's never seen anything like Merab. I have no idea why he's such a big favourite. He might make me eat my words but I think by round three when Umar is starting to feel the pace a lot of team Khabib fans are gonna start feeling upset
Dvalishvili defending title at UFC 311 despite injuries: 'I will step up'

Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili insists he's ready to defend his title against Umar Nurmagomedov in the UFC 311 co-main event Saturday despite dealing with some undisclosed injuries. Dvalishvili revealed that lingering ailments are mainly responsible for his request to delay his...
Sadly, I agree with you. Still hoping Jiri - Hill will be fire.
How to you see it going/what's your prediction?

It's going to be white-knuckled-edge-of-your-seat for sure. Is Jiri going to out-weird Jamal and pick him apart, or is Jamal going to blast Jiri to oblivion with a counter?
 
Are the people calling for Beneil to fight Islam experiencing amnesia? Moicano is on a four fight win streak. Beneil is coming off of two straight knockouts. Make sense, people.
 
What a joke. Even more of a gimmie fight than Poirier was supposed to be.

But knowing Makachev, he will make it look extremely unimpressive.
 
