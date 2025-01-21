Kowboy On Sherdog
Manager Claims UFC Has 'Completely Different Plan' for Islam Makhachev
Manager Ali Abdelaziz recently hinted at Islam Makhachev’s future plans.
www.sherdog.com
According to Abdelaziz, the UFC’s immediate plans for Makhachev don’t include Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira or Ilia Topuria — all of whom seemed to be potential opponents for the reigning lightweight champion. However, Abdelaziz also admitted that the unpredictable nature of the sport leaves everything uncertain.
“The UFC has a completely different plan for Islam which doesn’t include Oliveira, Arman or Ilia,” Abdelziz wrote on social media. “But it’s an unpredictable sport and you don’t know what could happen.”
The UFC has a completely different plan for Islam which doesn’t include Oliveira, Arman or Ilias. But it’s an unpredictable sport and you don’t know what could happen.
— Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 20, 2025
Makhachev was originally scheduled to defend his lightweight strap against Tsarukyan in the main event at UFC 311 this past weekend. However, Tsarukyan pulled out on the day of the weigh-ins, citing a back injury. “Ahalkalakets” was replaced by Renato Carneiro, who was supposed to fight Beneil Dariush on the same card. Makhachev submitted the Brazilian with a brabo choke in the opening stanza.
While Dariush was paid his entire fight purse for losing out on the booking, the Assyrian-American has since called out Dustin Poirier. Abdelaziz, who also manages Dariush, claims “Benny” could have a chance at the next title shot if he beats Poirier in a potential matchup. Abdelaziz also believes that another of his fighters, Justin Gaethje could get a gold bid if he emerges victorious against Dan Hooker at UFC 313 on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
“If [Gaethje] beats Hooker he can be easily next,” he wrote. “If [Dariush] beats Poirier he can also be next. These would be [two] new names that Islam hasn’t fought yet.”
If @Justin_Gaethje beats Hooker he can be easily next. If @beneildariush beats Poirier he can also be next. These would be 2 new names that Islam hasn’t fought yet.
— Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 20, 2025
While Topuria has been calling Makhachev out, the lightweight champ seemingly isn’t too interested, as the matchup doesn’t have a second belt at stake for him. Meanwhile, Dana White has made clear that Tsarukyan isn’t getting the next lightweight title shot.
