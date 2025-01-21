  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Manager Claims UFC Has 'Completely Different Plan' for Islam Makhachev

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
100,189
Reaction score
170,438
960x0.jpg

Manager Ali Abdelaziz recently hinted at Islam Makhachev’s future plans.

www.sherdog.com

Manager Claims UFC Has 'Completely Different Plan' for Islam Makhachev

Manager Ali Abdelaziz recently hinted at Islam Makhachev’s future plans.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

According to Abdelaziz, the UFC’s immediate plans for Makhachev don’t include Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira or Ilia Topuria — all of whom seemed to be potential opponents for the reigning lightweight champion. However, Abdelaziz also admitted that the unpredictable nature of the sport leaves everything uncertain.

“The UFC has a completely different plan for Islam which doesn’t include Oliveira, Arman or Ilia,” Abdelziz wrote on social media. “But it’s an unpredictable sport and you don’t know what could happen.”


The UFC has a completely different plan for Islam which doesn’t include Oliveira, Arman or Ilias. But it’s an unpredictable sport and you don’t know what could happen.

— Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 20, 2025
Click to expand...


Makhachev was originally scheduled to defend his lightweight strap against Tsarukyan in the main event at UFC 311 this past weekend. However, Tsarukyan pulled out on the day of the weigh-ins, citing a back injury. “Ahalkalakets” was replaced by Renato Carneiro, who was supposed to fight Beneil Dariush on the same card. Makhachev submitted the Brazilian with a brabo choke in the opening stanza.

While Dariush was paid his entire fight purse for losing out on the booking, the Assyrian-American has since called out Dustin Poirier. Abdelaziz, who also manages Dariush, claims “Benny” could have a chance at the next title shot if he beats Poirier in a potential matchup. Abdelaziz also believes that another of his fighters, Justin Gaethje could get a gold bid if he emerges victorious against Dan Hooker at UFC 313 on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“If [Gaethje] beats Hooker he can be easily next,” he wrote. “If [Dariush] beats Poirier he can also be next. These would be [two] new names that Islam hasn’t fought yet.”

If @Justin_Gaethje beats Hooker he can be easily next. If @beneildariush beats Poirier he can also be next. These would be 2 new names that Islam hasn’t fought yet.

— Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 20, 2025
Click to expand...


While Topuria has been calling Makhachev out, the lightweight champ seemingly isn’t too interested, as the matchup doesn’t have a second belt at stake for him. Meanwhile, Dana White has made clear that Tsarukyan isn’t getting the next lightweight title shot.



@Sakuraba'sEar

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
 
It'll probably be Gaethje/Hooker winner. I think it's hard to justify Beneil getting the next shot when he hasn't won in a couple of years, even with a potential win against Dustin Poirier.
 
He needs to fight Arman. We need an actual lightweight contender to challenge. Moicano was a good replacement but not what we were supposed to get.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Dan Hooker getting a title shot would be sad.
Click to expand...
Agreed. But the way Hooker kept accusing Islam of using an IV with no proof at all, I'm sure he'd have no problem going the shit talking route in order to generate interest as much as he can. I think Islam would finish him inside 2 rounds.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
GrantB13 said:
He needs to fight Arman. We need an actual lightweight contender to challenge. Moicano was a good replacement but not what we were supposed to get.
Click to expand...
No. He doesnt.

He showed up and Arman took a header right off the board.

Arman needs to find his way back.
 
VinceArch said:
Agreed. But the way Hooker kept accusing Islam of using an IV with no proof at all, I'm sure he'd have no problem going the shit talking route in order to generate interest as much as he can. I think Islam would finish him inside 2 rounds.
Click to expand...
Man we already done caught that show hahahah
 
HHJ said:
Man we already done caught that show hahahah
Click to expand...
True but we don't have a lot of outcomes if the UFC is passing on Arman and Oliveira. I do think Gaethje will beat Hooker though so Islam/Gaethje could be next.
 
I believe the UFC would only put together a title fight where both fighters are managed by the same guy as an absolute last resort, and if that manager's name wasn't Ali. They're stupid, but not that stupid... that's a huge risk. Gaethje vs. Makhachev for a title fight, Islam would be the obvious heavy favorite... the optics look bad before the fight even gets booked.
 
GrantB13 said:
He needs to fight Arman. We need an actual lightweight contender to challenge. Moicano was a good replacement but not what we were supposed to get.
Click to expand...
Arman already lost to him.
Arman also had a second chance and couldn't do anything with it.

NEXT.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,837
Messages
56,797,440
Members
175,416
Latest member
Mohammed Hijab

Share this page

Back
Top