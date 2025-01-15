  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Arman Tsarukyan has high praise for Adriano Martins, the only man to beat Islam Makhachev.



Tsarukyan challenges Makhachev for the lightweight title in the main event at UFC 311 on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Las Vegas. In preparation, Tsarukyan is training with Martins, who dealt Makhachev his lone career loss in 2015.

Makhachev faced Martins in his sophomore Ultimate Fighting Championship outing in 2015, when he suffered a first-round knockout loss. With Makhachev having since taken over the lightweight division, many attribute that loss to a lucky shot from Martins. However, Tsarukyan doesn’t think so after sparring with the Brazilian veteran. According to “Ahalkalakets,” Martins holds natural power in his hands, which left him bleeding for two weeks after getting hit in sparring.

“I’ll tell you straight, his punch is insane,” Tsarukyan told Ushatayka (h/t Home of Fight). “It’s not just a lucky punch, as people say. He landed two punches like that on me during sparring, and… no one has ever hit me like that. He caught me once, and my eye swelled up completely, turned all blue. I don’t know… I spat blood for two weeks, man. His power is natural, absolutely insane. He just hits incredibly hard. That right hook and his straight left, they’re just crazy.

“Not surprising at all. I also thought it was a lucky punch, but after sparring with him… when he landed that right hook on me, I realized it’s better to box at a distance with this guy.”

Makhachev is unbeaten in 14 fights since his loss to Martins, a run which includes four title wins. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan has lost only once in 10 outings since falling to Makhachev in 2019.


Kinda true, Islam really leaned in on a punch that was way out of range, kinda like Aljo did against O'Malley. He made a fight-ending boxing mistake
 
I hope he's trolling, if he's getting caught by a washed Adrian Martins during sparring, Islam is going to destroy him... <{danayeah}>
 
It wasn't a lucky punch, but it was when Islam's striking was absolute dog-shit.

He's clearly grown leaps and bounds since then, but he does still have a bad habit of falling over his feet if he's blitzing forward with combinations (he got away with it versus Charles a few times because he had Charles hurt and shelled up/backing up not thinking about countering).

I mean if there is a striking hole to clearly exploit it's to get Islam recklessly blitzing, but it rarely happens and seems pretty tough to induce. Arman certainly has his work cut out for him.
 
