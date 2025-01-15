It wasn't a lucky punch, but it was when Islam's striking was absolute dog-shit.



He's clearly grown leaps and bounds since then, but he does still have a bad habit of falling over his feet if he's blitzing forward with combinations (he got away with it versus Charles a few times because he had Charles hurt and shelled up/backing up not thinking about countering).



I mean if there is a striking hole to clearly exploit it's to get Islam recklessly blitzing, but it rarely happens and seems pretty tough to induce. Arman certainly has his work cut out for him.