Arman Tsarukyan: Adriano Martins’ Win vs. Islam Makhachev Wasn’t 'Lucky Punch'
Arman Tsarukyan has high praise for Adriano Martins, the only man to beat Islam Makhachev.
Makhachev faced Martins in his sophomore Ultimate Fighting Championship outing in 2015, when he suffered a first-round knockout loss. With Makhachev having since taken over the lightweight division, many attribute that loss to a lucky shot from Martins. However, Tsarukyan doesn’t think so after sparring with the Brazilian veteran. According to “Ahalkalakets,” Martins holds natural power in his hands, which left him bleeding for two weeks after getting hit in sparring.
“I’ll tell you straight, his punch is insane,” Tsarukyan told Ushatayka (h/t Home of Fight). “It’s not just a lucky punch, as people say. He landed two punches like that on me during sparring, and… no one has ever hit me like that. He caught me once, and my eye swelled up completely, turned all blue. I don’t know… I spat blood for two weeks, man. His power is natural, absolutely insane. He just hits incredibly hard. That right hook and his straight left, they’re just crazy.
“Not surprising at all. I also thought it was a lucky punch, but after sparring with him… when he landed that right hook on me, I realized it’s better to box at a distance with this guy.”
Makhachev is unbeaten in 14 fights since his loss to Martins, a run which includes four title wins. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan has lost only once in 10 outings since falling to Makhachev in 2019.
