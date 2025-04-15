Kowboy On Sherdog
Tsarukyan was originally scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight title at UFC 311 earlier this year. However, Tsarukyan was forced out due to a back injury a day before the fight and replaced by Renato Carneiro, who went on to suffer a first-round submission loss against Makhachev.
Dana White expressed his frustration with Tsarukyan and confirmed that “Ahalkalakets” wouldn’t getting the next lightweight title shot. There are also rumors that Tsarukyan pulled out on his own accord, and the UFC doctors didn’t suggest that he do so.
Currently at an unsure juncture about his immediate future, Tsarukyan is trying to stay patient and focus on training. The Russian also hinted that he was dealt an unfair hand, which he has accepted as a part of life. Having not fought in over a year now, Tsarukyan just wants to be ready when the call comes.
“Many have been asking when the fight is,” Tsarukyan wrote on Instagram. “I am calm — training, focused and waiting for my moment. Sports aren’t always about fair, but I believe if you put in the work, don’t give up and stay true to yourself everything will come. The key is to be ready when the time comes.”
Tsarukyan dropped a hard-fought decision against Makhachev in his short-notice UFC debut in 2019. Tsarukyan has since only lost once more in 10 outings and is riding a four-fight winning streak against elite contenders. However, Tsarukyan has been adamant on not accepting a rematch against Makhachev without a full camp.
Meanwhile, former featherweight champ Ilia Topuria recently vacated his featherweight title and is rallying for a lightweight title shot against Makhachev. Perennial contender Justin Gaethje is also on the cusp of yet another title shot, which Makhachev is seemingly willing to offer him.
