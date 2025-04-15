Media Arman Tsarukyan Issues Statement Amid Uncertainty Regarding Next Fight

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
106,857
Reaction score
190,717
d0982ef0-331c-11ef-b5cd-6980100bbe3c.jpg

Arman Tsarukyan is trying to maintain composure as his immediate future hangs in the balance.



Tsarukyan was originally scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight title at UFC 311 earlier this year. However, Tsarukyan was forced out due to a back injury a day before the fight and replaced by Renato Carneiro, who went on to suffer a first-round submission loss against Makhachev.

Dana White expressed his frustration with Tsarukyan and confirmed that “Ahalkalakets” wouldn’t getting the next lightweight title shot. There are also rumors that Tsarukyan pulled out on his own accord, and the UFC doctors didn’t suggest that he do so.

Currently at an unsure juncture about his immediate future, Tsarukyan is trying to stay patient and focus on training. The Russian also hinted that he was dealt an unfair hand, which he has accepted as a part of life. Having not fought in over a year now, Tsarukyan just wants to be ready when the call comes.

“Many have been asking when the fight is,” Tsarukyan wrote on Instagram. “I am calm — training, focused and waiting for my moment. Sports aren’t always about fair, but I believe if you put in the work, don’t give up and stay true to yourself everything will come. The key is to be ready when the time comes.”

Tsarukyan dropped a hard-fought decision against Makhachev in his short-notice UFC debut in 2019. Tsarukyan has since only lost once more in 10 outings and is riding a four-fight winning streak against elite contenders. However, Tsarukyan has been adamant on not accepting a rematch against Makhachev without a full camp.

Meanwhile, former featherweight champ Ilia Topuria recently vacated his featherweight title and is rallying for a lightweight title shot against Makhachev. Perennial contender Justin Gaethje is also on the cusp of yet another title shot, which Makhachev is seemingly willing to offer him.

Read Here
www.sherdog.com

Arman Tsarukyan Issues Statement Amid Uncertainty Regarding Next Fight

Arman Tsarukyan is trying to maintain composure as his immediate future hangs in the balance.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Damn, Dana is still mad about that pullout. To be fair, if he does that again he should be kicked out of the UFC. I'm tired of the attitudes of MMA fighters these days, pulling out of fights the moment things don't go their way. MMA fighters used to fight sick and injured 20 years ago. You signed a contract and people paid money to buy tickets to your fight, including often booking flights/hotels to come watch.

You don't get to pull out just because you had a bad weight cut and you might have a slight disadvantage in the octagon.
 
It's painfully obvious the UFC is punishing him for the pull out. Makes you wonder if he didn't make-up an excuse about a back injury and just admitted to a failed cut, if the UFC would have preferred the honesty?
 
"...The key is to be ready when the time comes.”

I guess hindsight is 20/20. I still think he should get next. He put the work in and earned his shot. He didn't lose a fight and drop down the rankings.
 
Couldn’t continue reading after the ”being dealt a unfair hand”. Bro, you were born into a ultra wealthy family. This must be devastating time for you
 
Jackonfire said:
"...The key is to be ready when the time comes.”

I guess hindsight is 20/20. I still think he should get next. He put the work in and earned his shot. He didn't lose a fight and drop down the rankings.
Click to expand...

He does deserve it most if we're just talking in the sporting sense of it all but I can see why the UFC would hold a bit of a grudge considering they spent months promoting the fight with Makhachev only for it to fall apart at nearly the last possible moment. Makes sense why they would be reluctant to put the fight back together immediately. I think Arman proving he can make the weight & picking up a win over someone like Gaethje is the best option for everybody.
 
Gaethje should absolutely not get a TS based on a win over Fiziev
Makhachev vs Topuria if Makhachev doesn't move up
Topuria vs Tsarukyan if Makhachev moves up
Holloway vs Oliveira for the BMF
Gaethje vs Tsarukyan if Makhachev doesn't move up or Pimblett (he needs to show he can beat a grappler)
 
Really don’t care what they do with arman. His “statement” here is pointless anyways, unless I’m missing something? He just said he doesn’t know what will happen and also that he should stay ready? Lol. Ok Arman

<seniorvolk>
 
svmr_db said:
He does deserve it most if we're just talking in the sporting sense of it all but I can see why the UFC would hold a bit of a grudge considering they spent months promoting the fight with Makhachev only for it to fall apart at nearly the last possible moment. Makes sense why they would be reluctant to put the fight back together immediately. I think Arman proving he can make the weight & picking up a win over someone like Gaethje is the best option for everybody.
Click to expand...

Exactly, people think it's all about "punishing" Arman but you have to look at it from the UFC's perspective. This was the first time he was obligated to make 155lbs and he pulled out on a days notice. If they give him a title fight next and he ends up missing weight or pulling out on the day before again it would be all on UFC at that point. Fool me once...
 
Arman took away Dana's snow & blackjack money since Dana had to pay Moicano almost a million to save the card because Arman was to have a bad weight cut under the guise of an "injury" 1 day before the event

Arman will never get a title shot for doing that

Dana's pettiness will make sure of it
 
For a guy having to climb the ladder by beating Joel Alavarez, Gamrot, Benny and then Oliveira - he still deserves it. But that ain't how life works. Dana is petty and doesn't listen to reasoning.

They'll be fast tracking Paddy Pimpelet to a title with a match up over an aging 36 year old Gaethje.
 
He’s in a pretty bad spot , he really pissed them off and they’ve obviously put other people tgey consider more marketable ahead of him
He could fight Gamrot again, the first fight was excellent
 
All I know is if the UFC puts Arman in another title fight they better have a replacement ready and willing to go.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Max Holloway for #1 Contender? Who Disagrees?
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,575
Messages
57,171,907
Members
175,562
Latest member
RogerMS

Share this page

Back
Top