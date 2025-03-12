  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Arman Tsarukyan believes it’ll be unfair for Justin Gaethje to get the next lightweight title shot.
Gaethje earned a unanimous decision win in a rematch against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 last weekend, going 2-0 against the Kazakh. “The Highlight” is now asking for a title shot after rebounding from a knockout loss against Max Holloway to make it 3-1 in his last four.

However, Tsarukyan believes Gaethje must pass one more test to deserve a title shot. According to “Ahalkalakets,” Gaethje has to fight either him or Charles Oliveira before he can challenge Islam Makhachev.

“I wanna fight someone from Top 5, Gaethje or Oliveira,” Tsarukyan told The Schmo. “Gaethje wants to fight for the title, it makes sense to fight with me. Because nobody gonna give him title fight. It’s not gonna be fair that he’s gonna get title fight. So he gotta beat me or Oliveira to get the title fight… So I think they’re gonna give me Oliveira, or Gaethje or title fight.”

Tsarukyan lost a hard-fought unanimous decision against Makhachev in his UFC debut in 2019. The 28-year old has since racked up nine wins in 10 outings, only dropping a decision against Mateusz Gamrot. Tsarukyan earned himself a title shot in a rematch against Makhachev at UFC 311 this past January. However, Tsarukyan was forced out with an injury a day before the fight and replaced by Renato Carneiro, who suffered a first-round submission loss against Makhachev. UFC CEO Dana White later said that Tsarukyan was not getting the next lightweight title shot.



He has a case
But the counter argument is that he threw his back out trying to impress a hot chick 2 days before a world title fight
 
I'm with Arman. I have Gaethje behind Holloway, Topuria, Arman, and Oliveira. Fiziev is a dog, but beating him shouldnn't warrant a title shot.
 
Challenger Arman jumped off the mountain --

it's Arman's problem to climb back up,

not Dana's duty to carry him back up.
 
Islam vs Arman

Topuria vs Oliveira for #1 contender

Max vs Poirier

Gaethje vs Hooker
 
Justin should be behind Max and out of the top five in the rankings. Nowhere close to a title shot. They should make Topuria vs. Justin for the contender fight and Charles vs. Arman for the vacant belt. We all know that the belt will be vacant after Bilol loses to Jack.
 
Jackonfire said:
Arman should still get next. I don't care that he had to pull out. If he was the most deserving before then he still is. He didn't lose, he got injured.
Normally I’d be down for this. The way this whole thing shook out was sketchy and I remember Arman saying he agreed with Daner and wanted to prove number 1 contender status again before a title shot.
 
he's right, it sucks that arman screwed up at the last minute and blew his shot and i understand that some want to see him punish for that, but the point of this thing is still to see the best vs the best, i'd like to see arman vs islam II, i don't particularly care to see Gaethje get taken down and kimura'd in a minute
 
Jackonfire said:
Arman should still get next. I don't care that he had to pull out. If he was the most deserving before then he still is. He didn't lose, he got injured.
Man he didn't get injured.

He "got injured"

And he pissed Dana the fuck off.

Dude is a dumbass but by all accounts he made his bed.
Dana said pretty clearly he is not next, which given how he fucked up that card royally, makes sense.
That Moicano fight was trash.

Armen gotta make weight and win a fight.
Even he seems to know this
I think he beats anyone in a #1 contender fight.
 
