250 on Dubois, C'Mon Daniel son, you can do it

--Let's go lads!Joshua is sharp lately, more importantly believes in himself... even if his 4 wins were all kind of BS (Franklin took him 12 rounds, Helenius a 40 yr old journeyman on 1 week's notice, still took 7 rounds; Wallin he already beat 2 x before and regular sparring partner, and Ngannou a 38 yr old MMA fighter, obviously... the psychology still works, he believes in himself again. And, I heard Eddie Hearn talking about how Ben Davidson is giving him specific tactics per fight, like 'he's gonna do this, you do that' kind of thing. Which is what Joshua has wanted; he went into the Usyk fight not knowing wtf the gameplan was or what he was doing for example... basically said so himself.But, Dubois hits just as hard, throws more combinations than Joshua does now, has a better chin IMO (took some wallops from Miller, Herg, and others and barely moved; Joshua does the chicken dance when he's hit clean), and he's younger, fitter, and has a better gas tank in general imo...So, we'll see.I think it's a bit of a case of who catches who first.Can't stand AJ though too so really hoping Dubois can do it. C'Mon DDD!