I think it’s always a good way to wrap up the year by making totally uneducated guesses as to what will happen in the upcoming year.



Who knows, maybe even a few good WR Bets may come out of this!



My predictions:



By Late Summer, the US will be in a bad recession. The writing has been on the wall and I think it’s coming big time. They will blame this on Trump, but I think it would have came either way.



Elon Musk and Donald Trump have a nasty break up. I can’t see them being cozy with each other for another year. Trumps ego can’t handle it.



Bitcoin hits 150,000. I have won each of my Bitcoin bets so far. This one is going to happen by the summer just before the crash.



Russian/Ukraine hostilities end with the captured territories voting on where they wish to join. Self explanatory.



Israel continues to push for more territory and the war in Gaza will continue. Self explanatory.



Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi will pass away. Joe and Nance don’t have another 12 months in them.





Okay, let’s see your predictions!