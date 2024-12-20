Opinion 2025 Predictions: What Will Happen?

Rob Battisti

Rob Battisti

I think it’s always a good way to wrap up the year by making totally uneducated guesses as to what will happen in the upcoming year.

Who knows, maybe even a few good WR Bets may come out of this!

My predictions:

By Late Summer, the US will be in a bad recession. The writing has been on the wall and I think it’s coming big time. They will blame this on Trump, but I think it would have came either way.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have a nasty break up. I can’t see them being cozy with each other for another year. Trumps ego can’t handle it.

Bitcoin hits 150,000. I have won each of my Bitcoin bets so far. This one is going to happen by the summer just before the crash.

Russian/Ukraine hostilities end with the captured territories voting on where they wish to join. Self explanatory.

Israel continues to push for more territory and the war in Gaza will continue. Self explanatory.

Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi will pass away. Joe and Nance don’t have another 12 months in them.


Okay, let’s see your predictions!
 
-Another mass shooting by an incel
-A government shutdown
-Many Trump Memes
-DOGE doesn't accomplish anything. Musk leaves after Trump throws him under the bus
-Jimmy Carter dies
-Biden goes into a nursing home
-Eggs hit $10 for a dozen
-Syria goes the way of Libya
-Ukraine/Russia war will come to a pause for 5 years until Russia is ready to invade again
 
My only prediction is the inevitable break up between Musk and Trump. Those two massive egos are not going to survive the year together.
 
He has been brain dead since 1979.


My prediction is that Pierre Pollievre will be Prime Minister of Canada.

The mythical unreleased Necrophagist album will finally see the light of day.
 
standard time is natural time.
we don't need to fuck up our natural body rhythm for some convenience.
 
