2000s movies or 2000s music - Which do you prefer more?

Choose One.

  • Total voters
    18
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,035
Reaction score
45,504
Similar to these threads.

forums.sherdog.com

1980s movies or 1980s music - Which do you prefer more?

Say you have to choose which will entertain you for a year. If you had to pick between 1980s movies or 1980s music which one would it be? https://digitaldreamdoor.com/pages/movie-pages/movie_80s.html https://digitaldreamdoor.com/pages/music0.html
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

1990s movies or 1990s music - Which do you prefer more?

https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/1980s-movies-or-1980s-music-which-do-you-prefer-more.4340493/ Say you have to choose which will entertain you for a year. If you had to pick between 1990s movies or 1990s music which one would it be? 1990s movies: 1. The Shawshank Redemption 2...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Say you have to choose which will entertain you for a year.

If you had to pick between 2000s movies or 2000s music which one would it be?


2000s movies:

1. The Dark Knight
2. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
3. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
4. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
5. City of God
6. Spirited Away
7. Gladiator
8. The Departed
9. The Prestige
10. The Pianist

11. Inglourious Basterds
12. Memento
13. The Lives of Others
14. WALL-E
15. 3 Idiots
16. Requiem for a Dream
17. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
18. Oldboy
19. Up
20. Amélie

21. No Country for Old Men
22. Batman Begins
23. Howl's Moving Castle
24. Kill Bill: Vol. 1
25. Snatch
26. There Will Be Blood
27. A Beautiful Mind
28. Finding Nemo
29. Pan's Labyrinth
30. Downfall

2000s music:

Screenshot 2024-10-04 111352 2000s Top 40 Music.png
Screenshot 2024-10-04 111501 2000s Top 40 Music.png

If you don't want to be tagged, just let me PM me or let me know on the thread. Thank you.

Please vote.
@TheNinja @TCE @Blayt7hh @Thepaintbucket @Batjester @Texan6533 @ObsoleteSoul @Grassshoppa @Rawex @Zer @Prex32 @elreece @Rogan789 @Ima5starman
@MLarson @ChosenOne @TheSauce @Beechwood @Reign Supreme @Mangar @Osculater @PRESIDENT TRUMP @Streeter @Sixpounder @Ezekiel 25:17 @GolovKing
@StonedLemur @Hog-train @Tone C @jx820 @Thrawn33 @cheesus @pv3Hpv3p @Texan6533 @TardStrong @Grassshoppa @volodya @Speedy1 @Prex32 @SummerStriker
@William Huggins @STRYDG @The Good The Bad The HBK @Brutus....... @ObsoleteSoul @HHJ @Jack Reacheround @TheNinja @Plissken @evansusmc2 @FyrFytr998
@HeLLMuTT @Rhood @Pizza Werewolf @Meatspin @IDGETKTFO @Long Dark Blues @mainevent 140 @I Am Legion @helax @Pliny Pete @AlphaBetaShark @deviake
@ThaiSexPills @ROKKO @Gutter Chris @SKYNET @whocares @UberHere
 
I saw every LOTR movies in the theatre with my cousin, including the hobbit movies (except the last one)
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Similar to these threads.

forums.sherdog.com

1980s movies or 1980s music - Which do you prefer more?

Say you have to choose which will entertain you for a year. If you had to pick between 1980s movies or 1980s music which one would it be? https://digitaldreamdoor.com/pages/movie-pages/movie_80s.html https://digitaldreamdoor.com/pages/music0.html
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

1990s movies or 1990s music - Which do you prefer more?

https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/1980s-movies-or-1980s-music-which-do-you-prefer-more.4340493/ Say you have to choose which will entertain you for a year. If you had to pick between 1990s movies or 1990s music which one would it be? 1990s movies: 1. The Shawshank Redemption 2...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Say you have to choose which will entertain you for a year.

If you had to pick between 2000s movies or 2000s music which one would it be?


2000s movies:

1. The Dark Knight
2. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
3. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
4. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
5. City of God
6. Spirited Away
7. Gladiator
8. The Departed
9. The Prestige
10. The Pianist

11. Inglourious Basterds
12. Memento
13. The Lives of Others
14. WALL-E
15. 3 Idiots
16. Requiem for a Dream
17. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
18. Oldboy
19. Up
20. Amélie

21. No Country for Old Men
22. Batman Begins
23. Howl's Moving Castle
24. Kill Bill: Vol. 1
25. Snatch
26. There Will Be Blood
27. A Beautiful Mind
28. Finding Nemo
29. Pan's Labyrinth
30. Downfall

2000s music:

View attachment 1065526
View attachment 1065525

If you don't want to be tagged, just let me PM me or let me know on the thread. Thank you.

Please vote.
@TheNinja @TCE @Blayt7hh @Thepaintbucket @Batjester @Texan6533 @ObsoleteSoul @Grassshoppa @Rawex @Zer @Prex32 @elreece @Rogan789 @Ima5starman
@MLarson @ChosenOne @TheSauce @Beechwood @Reign Supreme @Mangar @Osculater @PRESIDENT TRUMP @Streeter @Sixpounder @Ezekiel 25:17 @GolovKing
@StonedLemur @Hog-train @Tone C @jx820 @Thrawn33 @cheesus @pv3Hpv3p @Texan6533 @TardStrong @Grassshoppa @volodya @Speedy1 @Prex32 @SummerStriker
@William Huggins @STRYDG @The Good The Bad The HBK @Brutus....... @ObsoleteSoul @HHJ @Jack Reacheround @TheNinja @Plissken @evansusmc2 @FyrFytr998
@HeLLMuTT @Rhood @Pizza Werewolf @Meatspin @IDGETKTFO @Long Dark Blues @mainevent 140 @I Am Legion @helax @Pliny Pete @AlphaBetaShark @deviake
@ThaiSexPills @ROKKO @Gutter Chris @SKYNET @whocares @UberHere
Click to expand...
2000s movies easily.
 
I voted for movies because Japanese horror was peaking during that decade.
Plus, you had all the SAW sequels, Matrix sequels, Star Wars Prequels, and LOTR trilogy.
The 2000's was actually a really great decade for films.

It was absolutely awful for music though.
Way too many Boy Bands, Girl Bands, and way too many goofy lookin bands with catchy/annoying songs that would repeat on the radio every hour.
 
I'm not really down for either right now, but if I'm picking my only source of entertainment, I'll take the movies because the music is played out.
 
Music was stronger though both went to shit in the late 2000s. Modest Mouse, Burial, Madvillain, Converge, drukqs, Outkast, Boris, Elliot Smith, Cannibal Ox. Movies had prime PTA, Lynch, and Coens still making good films but doesn't hold a candle to the previous decade.
 
Movies get the nod on this one easy for me.

I'll add in that there was still a lot of great music in that time-frame.
 
Went movies only because of the Lord of The Rings trilogy. Saw them all in theater
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
1990s movies or 1990s music - Which do you prefer more?
2
Replies
38
Views
503
Mangar
Mangar
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
1980s movies or 1980s music - Which do you prefer more?
2
Replies
25
Views
506
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the Oscar lead actor winners in the 2000s - Which 3 are the best performances?
Replies
17
Views
611
tank666
tank666
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies What's your top 10 movies of each decade since the 1920s?
Replies
8
Views
151
Grassshoppa
Grassshoppa

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,780
Messages
56,281,878
Members
175,145
Latest member
kffkhddjhgv

Share this page

Back
Top