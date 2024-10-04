2000s movies or 2000s music - Which do you prefer more?

1980s movies or 1980s music - Which do you prefer more? Say you have to choose which will entertain you for a year. If you had to pick between 1980s movies or 1980s music which one would it be? https://digitaldreamdoor.com/pages/movie-pages/movie_80s.html https://digitaldreamdoor.com/pages/music0.html

1990s movies or 1990s music - Which do you prefer more? https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/1980s-movies-or-1980s-music-which-do-you-prefer-more.4340493/ Say you have to choose which will entertain you for a year. If you had to pick between 1990s movies or 1990s music which one would it be? 1990s movies: 1. The Shawshank Redemption 2...

Similar to these threads.Say you have to choose which will entertain you for a year.If you had to pick between 2000s movies or 2000s music which one would it be?1. The Dark Knight2. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King3. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring4. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers5. City of God6. Spirited Away7. Gladiator8. The Departed9. The Prestige10. The Pianist11. Inglourious Basterds12. Memento13. The Lives of Others14. WALL-E15. 3 Idiots16. Requiem for a Dream17. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind18. Oldboy19. Up20. Amélie21. No Country for Old Men22. Batman Begins23. Howl's Moving Castle24. Kill Bill: Vol. 125. Snatch26. There Will Be Blood27. A Beautiful Mind28. Finding Nemo29. Pan's Labyrinth30. Downfall