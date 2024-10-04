2000s movies or 2000s music - Which do you prefer more?

Takes Two To Tango
Say you have to choose which will entertain you for a year.
If you had to pick between 2000s movies or 2000s music which one would it be?
2000s movies:
1. The Dark Knight
2. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
3. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
4. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
5. City of God
6. Spirited Away
7. Gladiator
8. The Departed
9. The Prestige
10. The Pianist
11. Inglourious Basterds
12. Memento
13. The Lives of Others
14. WALL-E
15. 3 Idiots
16. Requiem for a Dream
17. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
18. Oldboy
19. Up
20. Amélie
21. No Country for Old Men
22. Batman Begins
23. Howl's Moving Castle
24. Kill Bill: Vol. 1
25. Snatch
26. There Will Be Blood
27. A Beautiful Mind
28. Finding Nemo
29. Pan's Labyrinth
30. Downfall
2000s music:
1980s movies or 1980s music - Which do you prefer more?
Say you have to choose which will entertain you for a year. If you had to pick between 1980s movies or 1980s music which one would it be? https://digitaldreamdoor.com/pages/movie-pages/movie_80s.html https://digitaldreamdoor.com/pages/music0.html
forums.sherdog.com
1990s movies or 1990s music - Which do you prefer more?
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/1980s-movies-or-1980s-music-which-do-you-prefer-more.4340493/ Say you have to choose which will entertain you for a year. If you had to pick between 1990s movies or 1990s music which one would it be? 1990s movies: 1. The Shawshank Redemption 2...
forums.sherdog.com
2000s music:
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me PM me or let me know on the thread. Thank you.
Please vote.
@TheNinja @TCE @Blayt7hh @Thepaintbucket @Batjester @Texan6533 @ObsoleteSoul @Grassshoppa @Rawex @Zer @Prex32 @elreece @Rogan789 @Ima5starman
@MLarson @ChosenOne @TheSauce @Beechwood @Reign Supreme @Mangar @Osculater @PRESIDENT TRUMP @Streeter @Sixpounder @Ezekiel 25:17 @GolovKing
@StonedLemur @Hog-train @Tone C @jx820 @Thrawn33 @cheesus @pv3Hpv3p @Texan6533 @TardStrong @Grassshoppa @volodya @Speedy1 @Prex32 @SummerStriker
@William Huggins @STRYDG @The Good The Bad The HBK @Brutus....... @ObsoleteSoul @HHJ @Jack Reacheround @TheNinja @Plissken @evansusmc2 @FyrFytr998
@HeLLMuTT @Rhood @Pizza Werewolf @Meatspin @IDGETKTFO @Long Dark Blues @mainevent 140 @I Am Legion @helax @Pliny Pete @AlphaBetaShark @deviake
@ThaiSexPills @ROKKO @Gutter Chris @SKYNET @whocares @UberHere
